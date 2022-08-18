ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

For hire or food, garden sitters save the day during summer

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN0HQ_0hM0WX4i00

Take my chard, please!

The season has come when many home gardeners, their numbers booming since the pandemic began, are being rewarded with fully matured, ready-to-pick vegetables and flowers. It’s also vacation season, and this summer travel is back.

How do you maintain your garden and take advantage of all that homegrown goodness during extended trips away? Even experienced gardeners can end up with more tomatoes, beans and zucchini than they’d expected come late summer.

Garden sitters are one answer.

Some home gardeners hire professionals, while many just rely on neighbors and hope for the best.

“It’s really hard to leave the garden,” said Theresa Fiumano-Rhatigan, a longtime home gardener in Brooklyn . She relies on her parents and other nearby relatives as garden sitters during her five weeks each summer in Cape Cod , Massachusetts . “Nobody does it quite like I do.”

Having an experienced sitter who isn't afraid to take control can help. Avoid a free-for-all of inexperienced neighbors and friends traipsing through to pick what they want with no care given to the plants and no idea when to water.

“The first thing is to find one friend with a garden you like and make sure you’re willing to return the favor," said Adam Choper, associate director for outdoor gardens and sustainable horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.

He suggests walking your garden sitter through the process beforehand to make sure things are done just right. Setting up sprinklers or soaker hoses will make things easier while you're away. For container gardens, group the containers together in the shade so your plants won't dry out as quickly if your vacation is just a week or two, Choper said. Some gardeners place containers in kiddy pools with water that a garden sitter need only fill up if necessary.

Choper also recommends putting down mulch before heading out for long periods. That helps the soil conserve water and keeps weeds at bay.

For gardeners without trusted neighbors or loved ones, garden sitters for hire are abundant on local online message boards or at nurseries and horticultural societies.

Rachel Mulkerin tends to about 3,000 square feet of garden space on her 9-acre property in Sherman, Connecticut, and has hired special needs helpers she found through her mother, a former adult education teacher.

“It's a wildly mutually beneficial arrangement,” she said.

Mulkerin uses about half of what she produces for herself and her family and gives away the rest to those in need in her community.

Through time, gardens have offered a sense of safety and comfort, so entrusting them to others can be difficult, said Ambra Edwards, a gardening historian and co-author of “The Story of Gardening.”

Edwards, who gardens herself in England's rural Dorset, considers holiday a reprieve from the toil, but she knows a lot of manic gardeners who can't tear themselves away.

“I’ve got one friend in particular and she has to travel a lot. She travels the length and breadth of the country. And when she does, she takes all her vegetable plants, all her sweet peas and a particular myrtle in a pot that she got from a very dear friend, now deceased, and loads them in the car. They go with her. She’s the snail carrying a house," Edwards said.

Gardeners, generally speaking, are sharers, and sharing vegetables while away not only produces more after picking, but also avoids rotting tomatoes and other crops.

“Rotten tomatoes will cause other tomatoes to rot, and they're also really smelly,” Choper said.

Some vegetables, like cucumbers and zucchini, need to be picked so they don’t grow into monsters that aren’t as pleasant to eat.

A designated garden sitter can take what they want and leave the rest on a front porch or at the end of a driveway after putting out the word of free fresh food.

Heather Grabin in Hampton, New Jersey, has 10 garden plots on her 40-acre property. She also owns a cafe in a city an hour away that doesn't have access to much fresh produce. She uses her vegetables and herbs at her restaurant, and sells some of her excess there at low cost.

Grabin had to delay a three-week trip to California this year because of a new school schedule for her two kids. By the time she and her family left, her tomatoes and zucchini were abundant. With such an overwhelming amount, she went the hired garden sitter route.

“It’s different when you’re doing it yourself versus when you have to ask someone else to do it for you,” she said. “He's been flash freezing everything. It's a lot.”

Doug Guttenberg and his wife, Tal, grow herbs in their backyard and vegetables in a community garden plot just a few minutes from their Brooklyn home. They also own a house in Detroit and spend a month in Michigan every summer. They entrust their Brooklyn plants to a neighbor, a fellow gardener, and know firsthand what happens without a sitter after choosing to forgo one last year.

“When we came back, the cucumbers had attacked everything,” Tal said. “It was like this tornado of cucumbers. It was a bit crazy, and they didn’t even fruit. I mean, no cucumbers came of it.”

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body

A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Divers find body inside sunken car in search for missing California teenager

Divers searching for missing California teenager Kiely Rodni say they have discovered her body inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, said on Sunday afternoon that it had confirmed the body found in Prosser Lake belonged to the vanished 16-year-old. A spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff’s office told The Independent that she could not yet confirm the body’s identity, but that investigators from local police forces and the FBI are at the scene.Kiely Rodni was last seen in the small hours of 6 August at...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Two brothers who died after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard located by police

The bodies of two brothers who died in Massachusetts after a group of swimmers jumped off the iconic “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard have been recovered, authorities reported. A group of four friends reportedly leapt off the bridge late on Sunday night, but only two of the swimmers made it to shore after the plunge, the Coast Guard reported. “@USCGis is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge,” the USCG Northeast tweeted early on Monday morning, before noting the half a dozen agencies that were assisting in the search and rescue, which included the...
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be fooled – Wills and Kate might be downsizing with their new home, but they’re still not ‘one of us’

One of the odder royal customs is how they name what seem to the rest of us to be unimaginably vast mansions – or at least substantial period country homes – as “cottages”. God knows what they call actual cottages. Matchboxes, I suppose. Harry and Meghan occupy one called “Frogmore Cottage” – which apparently cost about £2.4 million just to renovate and has 10 bedrooms (which, I can’t help observing, could house at least a couple of Ukrainian refugee families for the longueurs when the Sussexes are busy at their even larger house in California). Apparently, this is all...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Garden Plants#Gardeners#School Garden
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel after taxiing New York runway for six hours without flying anywhere

A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman working at ‘The Conjuring’ house shares a day in her life inside the haunted home

A woman who works at the real-life The Conjuring home has shared what an average day is like for her after she spends a night in the haunted house.Madison Heinzen works at the real-life haunted home which inspired the The Conjuring movies, and her parents used to own the 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island before it was sold for $1.5m in May. Now, Heinzen continues to run the house’s operations, lead tours for visitors and even sleeps in the house for one week every month.Heinzen has more than one million followers on TikTok, where she documents the day-to-day happenings...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Boat explodes at Daytona Beach, injures four

A boat burst into flames after exploding in a marina in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 21 August.Footage shows debris flying as the vessel explodes, setting on fire.Four people were injured, including a woman who was airlifted to an Orlando hospital with severe burns.Daytona Beach Fire Department said that the fire started just after the boaters refueled.The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but officials said that the boat's owner believed that it was caused by gas vapors.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Talk TV caller says migrant boats crossing the channel should be ‘sabotaged’ by ‘drones with darts’Lincoln Police face backlash after dancing the Macarena at Pride festivalPeople walk through Eurotunnel after train breaks down inside
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Owami Davies’ family ‘forever grateful’ as missing nurse found after seven week search

The family of missing student nurse Owami Davies said that they are “forever grateful” to people who helped find her in the search that lasted almost seven weeks.The 24-year-old left her family home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July after telling her mother that she was going to the gym.On Tuesday 23 August, Ms Davies was found “safe and well” 100 miles away from home in Hampshire.Ms Davies’ family expressed their relief on Twitter, writing: “Good evening everyone, Owami Davies has been found. Found alive and safe. We spoke to her. “We the Davies family would like to express...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy