ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Dubai court finds mishandled peroxide caused 2021 port blast

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CpIe_0hM0W8L200

A Dubai court has found that a cargo ship's mishandled peroxide caused an explosion at the city-state's busy Jebel Ali port in 2021, a blast that was felt through the emirate, a state-linked newspaper reported Thursday.

The Dubai Misdemeanor Court sentenced five crew members on board the vessel to one-month suspended prison sentences and fined them 100,000 dirhams ($27,225) for not caring for the cargo and allowing fumes to build up, according to Abu Dhabi's English-language newspaper The National.

Five other companies also have been fined 100,000 dirhams each over their role in the blast, the newspaper said. The peroxide arrived at the port on June 27 from China and was kept in direct sunlight for 12 days until the day of the incident, it added.

The newspaper said the ship's Indian captain had maintained his innocence; the four other crew charged were from Pakistan. Prosecutors also said the blast injured five people, though authorities at the time insisted no one was hurt.

The July 7, 2021, explosion unleashed a shock wave through the city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. Residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.

Jebel Ali Port, one of the the busiest in the Middle East, is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside of the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peroxide#Pakistan#National#Indian#American#Un
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

India fires 3 military officers for Pakistan missile misfire

India's air force said Tuesday that three military officers have been dismissed for accidentally firing an unarmed missile into rival Pakistan in March.A formal inquiry found that “deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers" led to the BrahMos cruise missile being fired into Pakistan, the air force said in a statement.The missile launched March 9 landed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province and damaged a wall in a residential area. No deaths or injuries were reported.Pakistan’s military at the time said it tracked the missile from its launch and during its more than three-minute-long flight inside Islamabad's airspace....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel after taxiing New York runway for six hours without flying anywhere

A United Airlines flight due to journey from Newark to Denver taxied for so long on a New York runway, it eventually ran out of fuel. The plane stayed on the runway for more than six hours, before returning to the terminal as it “no longer had enough fuel”. New York Times reporter Hiroko Tabuchi shared her experience of the distrastrous flight, which was eventually cancelled, on social media.After the lengthy delay, passengers were told to disembark the plane so that it could be refuelled before reboarding, Ms Tabuchi reported.You can’t make this up.. my United flight out of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Eurostar stations in Kent to stay closed for at least two years – partly due to Brexit

Margate, Maidstone and London: those are the most exotic destinations accessible from Ashford International station currently. And partly due to Brexit, there is no prospect of trains to Paris, Lille and Brussels being reestablished any time soon.Eurostar, which runs passenger trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe, has revealed it will not re-open Ashford International, or its other Kent Station, Ebbsfleet International, in 2023 as had been hoped. The train operator added: “We cannot make any commitment for another two to three years.”It follows that 2025 is the earliest that either station can expect to be on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Four dead and 16 injured after tourist bus crashes near Peru’s Machu Picchu

A tourist bus carrying 20 people plunged off the side of a cliff on a section of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network in Peru on Monday evening, leaving four people dead and 16 others injured. Officials said that the group on board the bus included the driver, two Peruvians, and 17 visitors from other countries. The group was returning from a trip to Machu Picchu, the landmark Incan citadel high in the Andes Mountains, when the driver lost control of the vehicle in what Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism Minister Roberto Sanchez said was a fog. The bus fell...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pay dispute ‘could escalate beyond winter’ as more waste workers walk out

The mountains of rubbish that have greeted festival-goers and made Edinburgh residents’ lives misery are set to become a familiar sight across Scotland as waste workers at more councils walk out.From Wednesday, staff at 13 local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee, and Aberdeen, will join those in the capital and strike as unions ratchet up the pressure in their pay dispute.Trade unions were offered a 5% pay rise by Cosla, the body representing local government, but despite “productive” talks a deal was not reached.Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s industrial officer, said the “dispute will continue to escalate to a point where it could...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

What the papers say – August 24

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.On tomorrow's front page: Tragic Olivia Pratt-Korbel was hiding behind her mum when a hitman chasing a rival fired into their home and killed her https://t.co/oUz2XjtLpL pic.twitter.com/Rb51VfHnNk— The Sun (@TheSun) August 23, 2022Indepdendent: Girl, 9, shot dead aftergunman bursts into home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/faU5zevfiL— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022The i: Youngest victim of gangland killings #TomorrowsPapersToday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eurotunnel passengers forced to leave train beneath English Channel

Eurotunnel passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel.They were transferred to a cargo train but complained of being stuck in the sub-sea tunnel for nearly five hours, citing issues with the replacement transport.The initial breakdown late on Tuesday affected the 3.50pm Eurotunnel Le Shuttle service from Calais to Folkestone and led to hundreds of passengers being ushered into a service tunnel.Videos on social media showed holidaymakers walking through the alternate tunnel alongside the 31-mile rail route between Britain and France, some with suitcases and dogs.Meanwhile travellers in Calais were told to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country

The UK and Ukraine have kicked off talks on a “landmark” digital trade agreement, aimed at providing support for “Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods, and families” after Russia’s invasion.The digital trade agreement will be designed to support Ukrainian businesses by cutting red tape and helping them to trade with the UK more efficiently through technologies such as electronic transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts.It will also aim to make it easier for UK companies to work with Ukrainian businesses and support their economic recovery.The talks began on Tuesday, as International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with first deputy prime minister and minister of economy...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses

Six months since the start of the Russian invasion, some Ukrainians who have found refuge in the UK said they now feel like they have their “future in front of (them)” as they embark on dream courses.August 24 marks Ukraine Independence Day, but also six months since Russia invaded the country with no respite to the heavy fighting.One day, there was a big explosion not far from our house and the house was shaking. We could see the light from the explosion. I didn't know if our town would be occupied in a day or two, so we decided to...
JOBS
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy