Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes

By Oliver O'Connell
 4 days ago

A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.

KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.

The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 43-year-old gradnmother Mindy Kiepe, who lived on a farm a short distance away.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The state medical examiner ruled on Wednesday (17 August) that Ms Kiepe’s death was due to multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that her five Great Dane dogs caused her death. Those dogs were humanely euthanised. Great Danes are one of the largest breeds of dogs in the world.

In a GoFundMe set up by her friend Jessica Bailey to cover funeral costs, Ms Kiepe is described as a “kind, caring, and loving person”.

“She had the most beautiful smile. She would talk to anyone, and most definitely could make you laugh! She wasn't afraid of anything, and was always up for a challenge,” Ms Bailey wrote.

Comments / 161

Allyson Boan
4d ago

I wonder why her dogs turned on her. Was she cruel to them? I’ve never heard of that breed ever acting aggressive. 🧐 hmm!

Reply(24)
106
The Crusader
4d ago

Any group of dogs are potentially dangerous. A pack that large, especially. They could revert back to their instincts and challenge her as leader of the pack. In which case they attack.

Reply(10)
38
Ilene.
4d ago

This is barbaric!!! There’s absolutely NO PROOF that it was those (HER) dogs that killed her!!!! This is disgusting!!! 5 dogs lost their life and it’s very possible that they were innocent!!!!!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(2)
25
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Dog Bite#Indiana#Great Danes
