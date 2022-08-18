Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added theMacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program — but not versions with the M2 processor.
Apple Insider
Belkin releases new USB-C 6-in-1 multiport hub with adhesive mount
The new Belkin USB-C 6-in-1 hub can be attached to the rear of aniMac for easy access to several useful ports, including Ethernet.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
Apple Insider
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts
Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air andMacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance. Sporting a new look to differentiate itself from others in the range, the SanDisk Professional G-Drive Enterprise-Class USB 3.2 Gen...
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 22: $250 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, 50% off Wacom Intuos, $770 off 75-inch Sony smart TV, more
Monday's bestdeals include $99 AirPods, a half-price Klipsch home theater system, a $160 Lego Technic F1 set, and much more.
Apple Insider
Apple's 10th-gen iPad rumored to shift FaceTime HD camera to the side
A sketchy rumor claims the 10th-generationiPad could gain two big changes, with Touch ID migrating to a side button while the FaceTime HD camera could move to another side of the display.
Apple Insider
Serena Shades review, testing the Pela Lomi, & more on HomeKit Insider
This week on the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new architectural honeycomb Serena Shades, test the Lomi, and talk about a new air purifier coming to market. Our biggest story from the past seven days has been the architectural honeycomb shades from Lutron-owned Serena Shades. They pair with Lutron's Smart Bridge to allow easy HomeKit control of your window coverings.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Apple Insider
Deals: get $200 in Samsung Credit with 55" Odyssey Ark Monitor preorders
Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
Apple Insider
Original sealed in plastic iPhone commands $35K at auction
A recent Apple hardware sale didn't just generate big money for an original Apple I board. At the same auction, a new and sealed first-generation iPhone also sold for over $35,000.
Apple Insider
Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has seeded its seventh developer beta ofwatchOS 9 to testers. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers...
Apple Insider
New MacBook Pro expected before end of 2022 with 5nm chips
Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are set to be mass produced in the fourth quarter of 2022 with M2 chips possibly made using a 5nm process, according toMing-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad mini 6 drops to $429.99 thanks to back-to-school savings at Amazon
Amazon is stacking bonus savings at checkout with an instant rebate to deliver thecheapest iPad mini 6 price heading back-to-school.
Apple Insider
Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site
A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what theiPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.
Apple Insider
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system. As is often the case, Apple's software aspirations are too ambiguous. Some features were announced as coming in future updates while others will go missing during the beta process.
Apple Insider
First public iPadOS 16 release will actually be iOS 16.1, in October
Skipping September entirely, the first public version of iPadOS 16 will launch in October, and will end up being iPadOS 16.1, not iPadOS 16.0. Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with the former expected to ship to coincide with the iPhone 14 launch in September. However, with a later October launch of updated iPads, the public may never see a full release of iPadOS 16, but instead see iPadOS 16.1.
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 development wrapped up, macOS Ventura & iPadOS 16 coming in October
Apple has reportedly finished development of its initial public release ofiOS 16 for September release — but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura may wait until October.
