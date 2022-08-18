ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates

Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
Yardbarker

Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL
The Associated Press

Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Angels Keep Finding New Depths In August

Nothing seems to be working for the Los Angeles Angels, who are now a far cry from where they were at the beginning of the season, or even back in May, before their 14-game losing skid took them out of contention. Last night, against the Tampa Bay Rays, things continued...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett

Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
MLB
Yardbarker

Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves

If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
Yardbarker

Bears Cut Five Players

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves

The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bryce Harper crushes monster home run in first rehab at-bat

Bryce Harper is back and in action. No, he's not back with the Philadelphia Phillies, so hold your horses real quick. That said, the slugger is playing again less than two months after he was hit by a 97 MPH Blake Snell fastball that came way too high and upside and broke Harper's left thumb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chiefs Waive Three Players

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka is one step closer to Atlanta

Earlier in the week, Mike Soroka was brilliant in his first rehab assignment back with the Rome Braves. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and completed four shutout innings. Now, Soroka will look to build on that with the Gwinnett Stripers. Today, the Braves announced...

