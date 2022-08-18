ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Quiet quitting: What is it and why has it caught on?

By Ashleigh Banfield, Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wVE8_0hM0QWyj00

( NewsNation ) — Are you feeling burnt out at your job, but quitting isn’t an option?

Gen Z may have a solution, but it’s sparking some controversy. It’s called “quiet quitting,” and it means consciously deciding to put in less effort at your job. The hope is to avoid burnout and work just hard enough to not get fired.

TikToker @zkchillin explains “quiet quitting” in his viral video that has more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond,” he said. “You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

Psychotherapist Amy Morin said Monday night on “Banfield” that it’s not about being lazy.

“We’re talking about quitting the hustle culture, the idea that you need to be on 24/7, that you should be answering emails at all hours of the day,” Morin said. “It’s about saying, ‘I’m going to set some healthy boundaries and work on my work-life balance.'”

However, Ranjay Gulati, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School, says there are risks associated with the phrase “work-life balance.”

“What’s implicit behind ‘work-life balance?’ It’s that work and life are separate, meaning I’m not living when I’m working? We’ve created this kind of … notion that work is somehow an abstract idea of something you do that is not living,” Gulati said on “Banfield.”

However, he said, when it comes to meaningful work, “organizations and leadership have failed workers.”

Morin also said meaningful work is important.

“A lot of people don’t feel like their job has meaning,” she said. “We need to have meaning in our work to feel like there’s a reason to show up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It#Tiktoker Zkchillin#Harvard Business School
KSN News

Fatal crash kills Haviland man

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haviland died in a fatal crash Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 10:45 a.m., 18-year-old Isaac Redburn was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer southbound on Venison Road when he went into the ditch west of the road. Redburn overcorrected, causing his car […]
HAVILAND, KS
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ultralight aircraft crashes north of Garden City, pilot hurt

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured after an ultralight aircraft crashed north of Garden City Monday morning. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at 355 East Sondreagger Road near the town of Friend. When crews arrived at the scene, A bystander who had witnessed the crash […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County releases Abortion Amendment recount results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has released its “Value Them Both” Abortion Amendment recount results on Sunday, Aug. 21 after missing the deadline that was Saturday, Aug. 20, because the Sedgwick County election commissioner found some things she wanted to double-check. The no votes still came out on top. “After the recount, the official […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy