CBS News
Firefighters battle house fire in south Sacramento
The scene is along the 2500 block of Meadow Wood Circle. (Video provided by the Sacramento Fire Department)
Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
2 Men Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the news release by the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that a 39-year-old Sacramento man was [..]
CBS News
Fire crews knock down flames in cardboard compactor outside Lathrop furniture store
LATHROP -- Crews knocked down a fire Sunday evening in a cardboard compactor outside a Lathrop furniture store. The local fire department says crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Ashley Outlet on 18290 S. Harlan Road. Firefighters put out the flames without the store needing to close. Fires in...
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
CBS News
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton
STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.
CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a body believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by the dead man’s son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went...
L.A. Weekly
Donald Foley Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Combie Road [Nevada County, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead after Solo-Vehicle Crash near Cascade Crossing Road. The incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Combie Road and Cascade Crossing Road. According to police, Foley was riding on his Harley Davidson Sportster at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a turn...
Body found in Northern California reservoir is missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, autopsy confirms
A body that was found in a car in a Northern California reservoir on Sunday has been identified as Kiely Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday. The 16-year-old disappeared after going to a high school party in Truckee, California, on Aug. 6. On Monday, Nevada...
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Upcoming Elk Grove development projects
There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Truck Accident on SR-12 in Stockton
Officials reported a truck accident with injuries on SR-12 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, 2022. The big rig collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on State Route 12 close to Tower Park Bridge, according to the Stockton Police Department. Details on the Truck...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
CBS News
Officials believe body found in SUV is Kiely Rodni
The body that was found inside Kiely Rodni's submerged SUV is "more than likely her", said the Nevada County sheriff. Rodni's vehicle was discovered Sunday (8/21) in Prosser Creek Reservoir near where Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6.
Fox40
2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
