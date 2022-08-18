ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

FOX40

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department.  At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Upcoming Elk Grove development projects

There are several development projects either starting or planned for the future in the City of Elk Grove. The City has a page dedicated to these projects. Calvine Pointe is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Calvine Road and Elk Grove – Florin Roads. Petrovich Development is the builder. There will be an ARCO gas station built between Kohl’s and Calvine Road. City Sports Club, a 44k sq ft building a drive-through are also coming to the project.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Truck Accident on SR-12 in Stockton

Officials reported a truck accident with injuries on SR-12 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, 2022. The big rig collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on State Route 12 close to Tower Park Bridge, according to the Stockton Police Department. Details on the Truck...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA

