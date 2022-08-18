Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer 'urinated in fitting room', panel told
A police officer is facing the sack for allegedly urinating in a shop fitting room while drinking off duty and then lying to her bosses about it. A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September. Staff saw a puddle of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
BBC
Murder probe after woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in garden
A woman who was found with gunshot wounds in a back garden has died, police have said. The woman was discovered injured after officers were called to Leinster Road, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Merseyside Police have launched a murder...
BBC
Woman killed in Liverpool shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman who died after being shot at her own home was not the intended target of the attack, police have said. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital. Her...
BBC
Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
BBC
Spain: Gunman euthanised before he can stand trial
A man in Spain who was paralysed in a police shootout after opening fire on workmates has been euthanised in prison before he could face trial. Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, shot and injured three former colleagues and a police officer in the north-eastern city of Tarragona in December. After being...
BBC
Wrong side of road trucker admits causing death crash
A trucker has admitted causing the death of a man and seriously injuring his wife after driving on the wrong side of the road. Garry Tierney, 46, crashed head-on into a car driven by 86-year-old Matthew Donnell on the A939 at Dava Moor in Moray in October 2020. Mr Donnell...
BBC
Colombian police officers held over killing of youths
Ten police officers have been arrested in Colombia on suspicion of involvement in the killing of three youths. The three were shot dead while in police custody in northern Sucre province on 25 July. A police colonel, the highest-ranking officer suspected in the case, is on the run and thought...
BBC
Thando Ndlovu: Teenage boy drowned in river, inquest finds
A teenager drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard. Thandolwethu Ndlovu, from Chellaston and known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone on 20 July 2021. Derby Coroner's Court heard the 15-year-old's body was found by...
BBC
Woman sought over cash theft from shop
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of cash from a trolley in a Leicester shop. It happened in a store on Humberstone Gate between 10:30 and 11:00 BST on 13 July. The money was taken from a trolley being used...
BBC
Three killed after collision between car and HGV
Three men have died after the car they were travelling in was in collision with a HGV in Argyll and Bute. Police said a man was arrested following the crash on the A828 near Castle Stalker, in the Appin area, at about 14:30 BST on Friday. No details about the...
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
Comments / 0