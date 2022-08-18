ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim

Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bbc Co Uk#Violent Crime#Bst#Nottingham Crown Court
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says

Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Owami Davies: What we know about her disappearance

Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace more than 45 days ago. She was last seen in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective has admitted they are "playing catch up" and are working through over 100 potential sightings of Owami.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe after woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in garden

A woman who was found with gunshot wounds in a back garden has died, police have said. The woman was discovered injured after officers were called to Leinster Road, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Merseyside Police have launched a murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death

Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Spain: Gunman euthanised before he can stand trial

A man in Spain who was paralysed in a police shootout after opening fire on workmates has been euthanised in prison before he could face trial. Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, shot and injured three former colleagues and a police officer in the north-eastern city of Tarragona in December. After being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrong side of road trucker admits causing death crash

A trucker has admitted causing the death of a man and seriously injuring his wife after driving on the wrong side of the road. Garry Tierney, 46, crashed head-on into a car driven by 86-year-old Matthew Donnell on the A939 at Dava Moor in Moray in October 2020. Mr Donnell...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Colombian police officers held over killing of youths

Ten police officers have been arrested in Colombia on suspicion of involvement in the killing of three youths. The three were shot dead while in police custody in northern Sucre province on 25 July. A police colonel, the highest-ranking officer suspected in the case, is on the run and thought...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thando Ndlovu: Teenage boy drowned in river, inquest finds

A teenager drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard. Thandolwethu Ndlovu, from Chellaston and known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone on 20 July 2021. Derby Coroner's Court heard the 15-year-old's body was found by...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman sought over cash theft from shop

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of cash from a trolley in a Leicester shop. It happened in a store on Humberstone Gate between 10:30 and 11:00 BST on 13 July. The money was taken from a trolley being used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three killed after collision between car and HGV

Three men have died after the car they were travelling in was in collision with a HGV in Argyll and Bute. Police said a man was arrested following the crash on the A828 near Castle Stalker, in the Appin area, at about 14:30 BST on Friday. No details about the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes

A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy