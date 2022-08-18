Read full article on original website
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Brothers indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
A Wake County grand jury on Tuesday indicted brothers on murder charges in the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder. If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Arturo Marin-Sotelo,...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
Source: Erwin parents were related, 'panicked' before burying child in backyard
Erwin, N.C. — Days after a baby was found buried in a backyard, a community in Harnett County is struggling to comprehend the tragedy. A couple in Erwin is being charged with the murder of their baby after the discovery was made on Friday. Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Incident Liberties Charges
A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
WRAL
Police: Fayetteville woman stabbed to death by boyfriend who died in a crash minutes later
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville woman was stabbed to death in a home at around on Monday night and police believe her boyfriend was the murderer. Police also said that her boyfriend died in a nearby crash around 30 minutes after her stabbing. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department...
cbs17
Convicted child molester in Johnston County sentenced for immigration fraud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted child molester who lived in Johnston County must leave the country once he completes the prison sentence he is already serving, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Federal prosecutors say Levi Isidoro Velasco-Hernandez, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison following...
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
chapelboro.com
Georgia Authorities Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Orange County Murder
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the recent murder outside Hillsborough — with several other agencies assisting in finding the suspect. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said Uriel Garcia Garcia was found in Statesboro, Georgia after being sought regarding the murder of 26-year-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
vopnc.org
Pinehurst Police Arrests 3 at Checkpoint
On August 14 Pinehurst Police Officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on NC Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
WRAL
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
Family member says Erwin parents of baby found in backyard are cousins
Erwin, N.C. — Days after a baby was found buried in a backyard, a community in Harnett County is struggling to comprehend the tragedy. A couple in Erwin is being charged with the murder of their baby after the discovery was made on Friday. Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
cbs17
2 caught on camera cutting through safe, steel door with power saw at Goldsboro business
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people cut through the steel door of a business before aiming their power saw at a safe, Goldsboro police said. The city’s police department said Tuesday that the break-in took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Longhorn Business Center in the 1700 block of Highway 117 southbound, where Goldsboro officers responded to an alarm call.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
cbs17
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
Police investigating armed robbery, attempted carjacking on NC State campus
University police at NC State reported an armed robbery at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house Sunday night.
'I have always felt really safe': NC State student body president discusses recent crimes near campus
Raleigh, N.C. — As North Carolina State University students returned to class on Monday, the school’s police department and the Raleigh Police Department are working together to solve three carjackings they believe to be connected. Two of the three incidents happened on Sunday:. An armed robbery around 10...
