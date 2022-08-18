ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Incident Liberties Charges

A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
Eric Curry
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
chapelboro.com

Georgia Authorities Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Orange County Murder

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the recent murder outside Hillsborough — with several other agencies assisting in finding the suspect. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said Uriel Garcia Garcia was found in Statesboro, Georgia after being sought regarding the murder of 26-year-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
vopnc.org

Pinehurst Police Arrests 3 at Checkpoint

On August 14 Pinehurst Police Officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on NC Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
WRAL

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WRAL News

Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
WRAL News

WRAL News

