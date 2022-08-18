ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram

By @IndiaMonee
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8Zdw_0hM0NUXI00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


Nene Leakes announces she’s sharing her surgery journey as she undergoes getting liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

She shared on her social media she’s been named an ambassador for the Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery Center and will be going under the knife with r Dr. Okoro.  The housewife has previously gotten a nose job and her breast done, so now she’s looking at fixing her “problem areas.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

She was looking to only get 360 liposuctions, but after a consultation with the doctor, he shared that the fat should be placed in her butt.

“I’m only looking to fixing my problem areas,” Leakes said. “So, we called in a ‘professional, mini BBL.’ And, I love it. So, I’m gonna take you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to fix some of my problem areas and become perfectly you.”

Leakes is ready to show off her new “snatched” body but waiting to unveil it soon!

SEE: Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Decided To Join BET+’s College Hill Reboot [WATCH]

SEE: Nene Leakes Serves Face In A Flawless Instagram Selfie

SEE: NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Dating Again 3 Months After Death Of Husband Gregg

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo & Andy Cohen After Claims Of Racist Environment On Show

NeNe Leakes will no longer pursue the lawsuit she had filed against Bravo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta executive producer Andy Cohen, and the production companies behind the reality series. “Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time,” read the court documents obtained by Deadline. “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.” The lawsuit was originally filed in April of this year in an Atlanta federal court where Leakes...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
NFL
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Rickey Smiley
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Ramona Singer’s “Wild” New Eyebrows

After The Real Housewives of New York City mom got microbladed, people — including the WWHL host — had a lot to say about her new look. Earlier this month, Ramona Singer made a pretty dramatic change to her look. On June 7, The Real Housewives of New York City mom showed off her freshly microbladed eyebrows in an Instagram Story. People had a lot to say about Ramona’s bolder, darker brows — and the most recent feedback came from none other than Andy Cohen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Others

NeNe Leakes sued Bravo and Andy Cohen after she alleged racial discrimination. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes had a controversial exit. And she has made a lot of accusations since her departure. In fact, she told her supporters that she felt like she was being pushed off of the show. When she was negotiating her contract, she was offered fewer episodes. NeNe also accused Bravo and Andy Cohen of blacklisting her. She thought it was messed up that she never secured her own spinoff show. NeNe claimed that Kim Zolciak was offered a show after she quit RHOA during filming. So NeNe believed she was the victim of racial discrimination.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reconstructive Surgery#Mobile#Brazilian
Page Six

Adrienne Bailon welcomes first baby with husband Israel Houghton via surrogate

Adrienne Bailon and her husband, Israel Houghton, have welcomed their first baby together via surrogate. The former “The Real” co-host, 38, introduced her son, Ever, on Tuesday with a black-and-white Instagram photo. “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” the “Cheetah Girls” star gushed. “If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last nine months,” the new mom continued. “He is worth every tear,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kandi Burruss fears Martell Holt is using Shereé Whitfield ‘for publicity’

Kandi Burruss is questioning the validity of Martell Holt’s relationship with her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the former singer, 46, said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station when asked about the budding romance. Burruss went on to tell Shamea Morton a story about one of her friends and fellow reality stars, whom she didn’t name, going on a date with the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star, 40, “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like … ‘We’re gonna have someboy...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA

Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says Marlo Hampton “Could Have Done A Better Job” Sharing Issues With Kandi Burruss

While she wasn’t an OG, Cynthia Bailey spent long enough on Real Housewives of Atlanta to become a cast staple. She joined in season 3 and just made her exit after season 13. In her place, RHOA added original cast member Sheree Whitfield and finally gave friend of Marlo Hampton a full time role. While fans were […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says Marlo Hampton “Could Have Done A Better Job” Sharing Issues With Kandi Burruss appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

544
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy