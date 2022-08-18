Read full article on original website
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
How to get to the 2022 New York State Fair: Maps, info for parking, Ubers, trains, buses, more
Headed to the New York State Fair this year? As usual, there are plenty of ways to get there, and lots of places to park your car if you’re driving. Drivers can park in the Orange, Brown, Pink and Gray lots, or the lot on Willis Avenue. See the map below for details.
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
whcuradio.com
Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
Syracuse Common Council picks Jimmy Monto to fill Joe Driscoll’s 5th District spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted 6-1 Monday for Jimmy Monto to fill its vacancy in the 5th District. Jen Schultz voted against the appointment. Chol Majok was absent. Monto will be sworn into the position next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monto was selected to replace Joe Driscoll...
Utica Engineering Firm Employee Bilked Company Out of $50,000
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department has charged a 31-year-old woman for taking over...
localsyr.com
eBay enters bid to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
wwnytv.com
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business model and economic success. A combination of factors over the last several years has caused a concern about the future of the partnership for farmers in Lewis County.
localsyr.com
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
WKTV
New car wash may replace former Zebb's in New Hartford
Tidal Wave has submitted an application for site plan review with the town planning board to put a car wash at the site of the former Zebb's Restaurant in New Hartford. Car wash may be headed to former Zebb's restaurant location. The site of the former Zebb’s restaurant in New...
Heavy rains flood basements, cause problems on roads in Onondaga County
Liverpool, N.Y. — Heavy rains Monday have led to flooded basements and hazardous conditions on roads in Onondaga County, authorities said. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for Onondaga County and warned of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. At 4:16...
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Baldwinsville Troop 80 Lobster Sale celebrates 25th anniversary
BALDWINSVILLE — BSA Troop 80’s “Maine” fundraiser is back. The annual Lobster Sale, started under late Scout Leader Stephen Putzer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “We’re definitely excited,” Troop 80 Committee Chair Anthony DeMarchi said. Proceeds from the 25th Annual Maine Lobster Sale will...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
