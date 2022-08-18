Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘Rings Of Power’ Trailer: The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series Shows Off Its Epic Action In Newest Peek
We are just over a week away from the two-episode premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” After years of waiting and all the hype about this being the most expensive TV series of all time, we are finally about to experience it for ourselves. And the latest trailer for the show gives us a peek at what’s to come.
Nic Pizzolatto Developing Las Vegas Movie Starring Vince Vaughn, Populist Western Series & International Spy Thriller ’The Frenchman’
While writer/director/producer Nic Pizzolatto made his name on creating and running HBO’s “True Detective” for three seasons, he’s since moved on. He isn’t involved with the upcoming crime anthology “True Detective: Night Country,” starring Jodie Foster and featuring new creatives. But the acclaimed writer has given an idea of what he has been up to over the last couple of years, and it’s been a productive few years.
George R.R. Martin Told ‘Game Of Thrones’ Producers It Needed 10-13 Seasons, Had Concerns With Failed White Walker Spinoff
With the “House of The Dragon” airing this weekend, HBO will be aiming for a little bit of redemption considering the poor reception to the final season of “Game of Thrones” and its finale. The latest series, “House of Dragon,” takes inspiration directly from George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” covering the legacy of The Targaryen family history, and the writer had much more input on the spin-off than he ever did with the flagship show.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Were Blocked From Grabbing Bootleg Footage On Their Phones After Film Was Canceled
When you get fired from a job, you aren’t able to take your favorite stapler, your keyboard, or any other favorite supplies home with you. The company has every right to make sure its property doesn’t leave. Apparently, that also is the case when a film you were in the middle of working on is suddenly canceled, and you’re told to head home, which is the situation filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah found themselves in when they tried to take some “Batgirl” footage home with them.
Head Writer Jessica Gao Was Asked To Scale-Back She-Hulk VFX Scenes & Details Failed ‘Black Widow’ Pitch
This week, Marvel’s launched its latest series, “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” a much more comedic riff on their superhero tales. While the early VFX in trailers had audiences worried, by the time the show hit the air, it mainly had hit the mark. Regardless, the VFX continued to be a sticking point for many people and was very much a concern behind the scenes.
‘The Territory’ Review: Indigenous People Fight Encroaching Deforestation In An Engrossing Doc Portrait
“I consider this land mine,” a Brazilian man, identified by onscreen text as a “settler,” informs the camera at one point during “The Territory.” The land in question is a section of the Amazon rainforest in the state of Rondônia, encircled by modern development, which is, in fact, the homeland and protected territory of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau Indigenous people. Whether or not such legally recognized sovereignty is, in Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, any match for white vibes is the subject of director Alex Pritz’s first feature, which won an Audience Award and a Jury prize at this January’s Sundance and is an issue-driven documentary gratifyingly interested in action as much as advocacy.
‘The Patient’ TV Review: Steve Carell Guides Frustrating FX Psychological Thriller
The set-up for FX on Hulu’s “The Patient” is a captivating one. A serial killer named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) decides that he needs more intense therapy than he’s been getting from his regular visits to Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), and so he kidnaps the shrink and chains him to the floor in his basement. Can Alan keep Sam from committing murders while also protecting his own safety? How serious can Sam be about going straight when he’s actively committing the crime of kidnapping? Gleeson and Carell add notable depth to their characters whenever “The Patient” commits to really being a psychological two-hander about two very different men trying to find common ground that keeps Alan alive. Sadly, it often defeats the efforts of its leading men via some pretty lethargic plotting, a lack of veracity when it comes to Sam’s actual crimes, and an inconsistent POV. There’s just barely enough to like here for fans of the two performers, but too little to otherwise recommend casual admittance to “The Patient.”
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s YA Fantasy Series Returns In September
Based on the Italian cartoon “Winx Club,” the initial first season of the 2021 live-action teen drama adaptation, “Fate: The Winx Saga” on Netflix was met with quite a lot of backlash from fans and critics of the original show. The teen drama, akin to “Riverdale,” was developed by Brian Young who also acted as the showrunner and executive producer. Still, the live-action series also took things to a more supernatural level.
Owen Teague Cast As Lead In New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Film
When you think about the performances in the most recent “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, the name that sticks out above all the rest is Andy Serkis as the lead ape, Cesar. So, when it was announced that director Wes Ball and 20th Century Studios were teaming up to deliver a brand-new ‘Apes’ film, the question remained—who could possibly replace Serkis as the main ape of the new chapter in the franchise? Well, apparently, it’s Owen Teague.
Sharlto Copley Says ‘District 9’ Sequel Could Shoot After Neill Blomkamp Finishes His Next Movie
Director Neill Blomkamp’s first feature film debut, “District 9,” the Johannesburg-set sci-fi, action pic was a bonafide banger. The sci-fi film took a dark theme like South Africa’s apartheid, and segregation and applied it to aliens. Sharing some DNA with the 1988 film “Alien Nation,” the film used non-humanoid aliens to establish drastic differences between the two populations. A rather large swing, the bold choices earned “District 9” four Oscar nominations in 2010, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. It ended on a cliffhanger with the promise of a sequel down the line. And Blomkamp has been trying to develop that film for years, but it’s still never quite come together.
John Boyega Was Surprised When His ‘Star Wars’ Role Kept Getting Smaller In Sequels & Seems Happily Done With The Franchise
Even though you can trace John Boyega’s real Hollywood breakout back to his role in “Attack the Block,” it wasn’t until he showed up in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” that the actor became a household name. And it’s because Boyega is a fine actor and is one of the best parts of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, that fans were shocked and saddened to see his role as Finn keep diminishing with each new film. Especially after the marketing for ‘Force Awakens’ put him front and center. Well, Boyega is with you on that.
The Rehearsal is the most uncomfortable show ever made. Watch at your own risk.
Some shows never leave you. There’s a devious moment toward the end of the premiere episode of The Rehearsal – HBO’s slippery new hidden-camera comedy from earnest Canadian Nathan Fielder – that’s as much a part of me now as anything else I’ve ever seen on TV.Fielder sits down with one of the show’s real-life participants, an easy-going 50-year-old Black man named Kor Skeet, and confesses to lying about something trivial – his timorous delivery is comedy’s answer to mumblecore. But when the camera cuts to Skeet, the trivia-enthusiast has been replaced by an actor who looks a good deal...
‘Avatar’ Re-Release Trailer: James Cameron’s Epic Returns To Cinemas With A 4K HDR Version
Over the past decade-plus, since the original debut of “Avatar” back in 2009, we have seen James Cameron’s film hit theaters sporadically for some new re-release. Recently, this happened in 2019, after the record-breaking run of “Avengers: Endgame,” when 20th Century Studios wanted to reclaim the #1 box office champ title. Now, it appears, in preparation for the sequel’s debut in December, “Avatar” is making its way back to cinemas. But this time, it’s going to look better than ever.
