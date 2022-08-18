Read full article on original website
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Who is Alexander Dugin?
Some media outlets have described Alexander Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb attack as “Putin’s Brain” - but who is this man others have also described as a “Spiritual Guide?” Plus, destroyed and damaged Russian equipment on display in Kyiv.
How to help the people of Ukraine
Russian bombardments and fighting continue throughout Ukraine sending people fleeing for safety.
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Voice of America
Ukraine Girds for More Violence on Independence Day, War's Six-Month Mark
KYIV — Ukrainians on Wednesday mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in what is certain to be a day of subdued, but defiant celebrations overshadowed by fears of new Russian missile attacks. Ukraine's Independence Day, which falls six months since Russia's February 24...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Company Repairs Broken Drones to Help Military
Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are playing a huge part in the war in Ukraine. But keeping them in the air can be challenging. One Ukrainian company is doing just that and more. Kateryna Markova has the story. Camera - Viktor Petrovych.
‘Desperate’ need for Homes for Ukraine hosts as war reaches six-month point
The government has called on more people to take in Ukrainian refugees on the sixth month anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country. But ministers have not announced any additional financial support for UK hosts who take part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, despite warnings that the cost of living crisis is deterring people from signing up or continuing to participate.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What is Russia’s "Firehose of Falsehood?”
Russia continues to amass forces near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United Nations expresses concerns over alleged plans to put Ukrainian Prisoners of War on trial. And what is Russia’s “Firehose of Falsehood?”
Voice of America
Crimean Tatar Singer Uses Star Power to Help Ukrainian Cause
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 6 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes in search of safety. Among them is pop singer Jamala, a Crimean Tatar. She lost her home twice: first when Russia took Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014, and this year, when Russian forces launched their assault on the country. These days, she uses her star power to raise money for Ukraine, as VOA's Myroslava Gongadze reports from Poland. Videographer: Daniil Batushchak.
Voice of America
Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success
Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
Voice of America
UN: US to Buy Ukrainian Grain for Hungry Areas of World
The head of the World Food Program (WFP) says the United States will buy up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain to be sent to hungry areas of the world. WFP chief David Beasley told the Associated Press on Friday the grain would come from Ukrainian ports that were blocked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives
Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Voice of America
Somali PM Vows Accountability after Deadly Hotel Attack
Somalia’s prime minister is promising accountability after the latest al-Shabab attack, on a popular Mogadishu hotel, killed 21 people and injured 117 others. Hamza Abdi Barre said the government takes responsibility for what happened in Friday’s attack on the Hayat Hotel. After visiting hospitals treating the injured victims,...
Voice of America
Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks
Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: US Not Safer Following Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Former CENTCOM Commanders Say
Pentagon — The United States is not safer following the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and President Donald Trump's and President Joe Biden's determination to withdraw all U.S. forces from there led to Kabul's fall, according to the last commanders to oversee a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Voice of America
US Streamlining Visa Process for At-Risk Afghans
Abdul is the father of four children aged 3 to 10. His wife, Jamila, is learning English. "I'm teaching my wife. I need her mind to stay busy," he said. Abdul and Jamila are not their real names. They head an Afghan family hiding from the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Voice of America
Turkey's Erdogan Eyes Reset With Syria
Istanbul — Turkey, a strong supporter backer of the Syrian opposition, is indicating that it could now be ready for talks with the Damascus regime. Ankara severed its diplomatic ties with the government of President Bashar al-Assad at the start of Syria’s civil war but is now looking to return millions of Syrian refugees.
