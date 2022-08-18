Since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 6 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes in search of safety. Among them is pop singer Jamala, a Crimean Tatar. She lost her home twice: first when Russia took Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014, and this year, when Russian forces launched their assault on the country. These days, she uses her star power to raise money for Ukraine, as VOA's Myroslava Gongadze reports from Poland. Videographer: Daniil Batushchak.

