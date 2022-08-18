Read full article on original website
Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
Herald Community Newspapers
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
N.J. doggie hotel and daycare to replace shuttered farmer’s market
A unique pet-friendly hotel has set plans to open its second location. Hotel for Dogs will be expanding to 409 Route 36 in Middletown, replacing the shuttered Betsy Ross Farm Market building. The company’s flagship is located down the street at 401 Route 36. Hotel for Dogs expects to...
NBC New York
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
Herald Community Newspapers
Man driving drunk with kids crashes into 3 vehicles in Franklin Square, according to police
46-year-old Ramon Oliveras of 76-34 170th Street, Fresh Meadows, was arrested on August 21 at 1:40 AM in Franklin Square for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street. Oliveras was allegedly operating a white 2020 Infiniti QX4 when he collided with three unoccupied parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to the Infiniti and a 49-year-old woman, and two female teens, ages 15 and 13, that suffered minor abrasions and lacerations.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Herald Community Newspapers
Body found floating in Reynolds Channel
Long Beach police and the Nassau County homicide squad said the body of a man was found floating in Reynolds Channel shortly after 1 pm Saturday. The body was brought to shore and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday morning, the identity of the man had not been disclosed.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Massapequa Woman Accused Of Embezzling $4M From Company
A woman has been accused of embezzling $4 million from her New York employer and its clients to pay for, among other things, her wedding, travel, and making payments to a cosmetic surgeon. Long Island resident Carmen Miranda, age 50, of Massapequa, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and...
Man with red bike steals woman’s purse, drags her on Manhattan street: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man with a red bike attacked a woman in Manhattan and stole her purse early Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect approached the 54-year-old victim at around 2 a.m. in the vicinity of West and West 11th streets. The man took her purse, shoved her to the ground and […]
NBC New York
NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again
Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look. Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward. The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
