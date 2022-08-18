ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarhurst, NY

Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large

Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria

Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Man driving drunk with kids crashes into 3 vehicles in Franklin Square, according to police

46-year-old Ramon Oliveras of 76-34 170th Street, Fresh Meadows, was arrested on August 21 at 1:40 AM in Franklin Square for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street. Oliveras was allegedly operating a white 2020 Infiniti QX4 when he collided with three unoccupied parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to the Infiniti and a 49-year-old woman, and two female teens, ages 15 and 13, that suffered minor abrasions and lacerations.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Body found floating in Reynolds Channel

Long Beach police and the Nassau County homicide squad said the body of a man was found floating in Reynolds Channel shortly after 1 pm Saturday. The body was brought to shore and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday morning, the identity of the man had not been disclosed.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

