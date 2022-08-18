Read full article on original website
Feds and Arkansas State Police Investigate Police Beating Incident
VIRAL VIDEO PROMPTS INVESTIGATION— Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation after a video posted on social media showed two Arkansas police officers beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest.
