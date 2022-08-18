This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game of the year when they are in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he explained that he has told his starters that they need to be ready to play an entire half against the Steelers. He added that Jared Goff will not be playing in the game and that Goff will not be able to talk him into playing this time, as he did for the first preseason game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO