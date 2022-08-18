ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

How Episode 3 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions could be the best episode yet

Two preseason games are in the books and on Saturday, the Detroit Lions picked up their first preseason victory of the Dan Campbell era and winning in the preseason is something Campbell thinks is important. You can bet there will be plenty of footage from the game and from what Campbell had to say to his team after the win on Episode 3 of Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions, which airs tonight.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Maryland State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Connecticut State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions officially announce 5 roster moves

According to the Detroit Lions, they have made five moves to get their roster down to the maximum of 80 players. -Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP. -Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI. The players placed on Reserve/PUP or Reserve/NFI will be forced...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions need Alim McNeill to emerge as a force inside

Aside from Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill had been the prospect I initially was the most excited about from Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ inaugural draft. As it turns out, Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be the most significant pick after Sewell, but I still hold out hope that McNeill grows into that interior force he proved he could be during his time at N.C. State.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Ohio State#American Football#College Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Stock Watch: Justin Jackson making late roster push

Veteran running back Justin Jackson is making a push last-minute to make the Detroit Lions roster out of camp. On Saturday in Indianapolis, the Detroit Lions rolled out four running backs, none by the name of D’Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams. Head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to determine who the backups will be behind their top-two rushers. Heading into camp, it seemed that Craig Reynolds had solidified the third-string position with wonderful production in 2021 when called upon.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Detroit Lions starters vs. Steelers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final preseason game of the year when they are in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he explained that he has told his starters that they need to be ready to play an entire half against the Steelers. He added that Jared Goff will not be playing in the game and that Goff will not be able to talk him into playing this time, as he did for the first preseason game.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy