Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
BEIJING (AP) — Hainan island in the South China Sea says it will become China’s first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions. Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030 and electric vehicles promoted with tax breaks and...
China warns of 'severe' threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record
China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," the statement said.
I need to fly home from the US but can’t get my passport renewed
I’ve been waiting for four months and all HM Passport Office will say is that it has received my old one
Comments / 0