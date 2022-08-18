ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Of Boater Who Went Missing From ‘Playpen’ Wednesday Found

GOLD COAST — The body of a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Playpen area of Lake Michigan was found Saturday, police said. The man was identified as Spencer Williams, 29, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the water near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Air and Water Show, officials said.
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million

MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot

CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
The Thompson Center’s Sbarro Super Fans Held A Pizza Party To Save The Famed Building

THE LOOP — A pizza party Friday in the basement of the Thompson Center had one purpose: saving postmodern architecture — and Sbarro pizza. About two dozen of the “Sbarro Urbanists,” as they call themselves, gathered in the center’s atrium to get a slice and enjoy the famed building. They hope its unique architecture will be preserved as the building is being sold to Google, which will transform it into offices.
Hundreds Of Kias And Hyundais Are Being Stolen In Cook County — Is A Viral TikTok Video To Blame?

KENWOOD — Karen Perkins was having a typical Saturday night — until her partner noticed their 2019 Kia Sorento was missing. Perkins, who lives on the Kenwood and Hyde Park border, thought her car had been towed because she saw no broken glass or other signs of a break-in. But she had no outstanding tickets, and her stickers were up to date. She and her partner realized the car had been stolen.
Fight At Logan Square Quinceañera Led To Murder, Prosecutors Say

LOGAN SQUARE — A Logan Square quinceañera last month turned tragic when one guest fatally shot another during a fight, prosecutors said Thursday. Lionel Serrano, 19, of the 5500 block of West 63rd Place, is facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting that occurred July 23 at the Diamond Garden Banquet Hall, an event space at 3705 W. Fullerton Ave., police said.
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

