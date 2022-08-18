KENWOOD — Karen Perkins was having a typical Saturday night — until her partner noticed their 2019 Kia Sorento was missing. Perkins, who lives on the Kenwood and Hyde Park border, thought her car had been towed because she saw no broken glass or other signs of a break-in. But she had no outstanding tickets, and her stickers were up to date. She and her partner realized the car had been stolen.

6 DAYS AGO