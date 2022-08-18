Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Murder In Jeffery Pub Hit-And-Run That Killed 3: ‘This Was An Execution By Vehicle,’ Prosecutors Say
SOUTH SHORE — A South Side man was driving nearly 60 mph when he slammed into a group of men, killing three and injuring a fourth, and drove off last week outside a famed South Side gay bar, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tavis Dunbar, 34, is charged with three counts...
NW Side Cop Behind ‘Homophobic’ Facebook Posts Gets Slap On Wrist From Police Oversight Agency
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side police officer and Republican committee official has been cited by a police oversight agency after a series of homophobic posts on social media. Amelia “Ammie” Kessem, a sergeant in the 16th District, was lightly disciplined by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability...
Body Of Boater Who Went Missing From ‘Playpen’ Wednesday Found
GOLD COAST — The body of a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Playpen area of Lake Michigan was found Saturday, police said. The man was identified as Spencer Williams, 29, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the water near the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Air and Water Show, officials said.
Harold Lucas, The ‘Godfather of Bronzeville,’ Remembered At Community Memorial
SOUTH SHORE — Community organizer Harold Lucas was a purveyor of “tough love” — and his neighbors showed him just how much they loved him back during a Monday memorial. Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville,” died Aug. 9 after a prolonged illness. He was...
On Chicago’s First Day Of School, A Mix Of Enthusiasm And Jitters
CHICAGO — Outside Falconer Elementary school on Chicago’s Northwest side shortly after 7:30 a.m., fourth grader Sebastian Benitez beamed with pride as he shook hands with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Surrounded by his mom and younger siblings, the politics lover dressed in a blue polo and sweater said he...
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million
MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Air And Water Show Thunders Through Chicago’s Skies In Full Force Despite Weekend Weather
NORTH AVENUE BEACH — The skies over Chicago were full of jets, parachuters and rainstorms as the Air and Water Show returned for the first time in full swing since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many aspects of the Saturday and Sunday show were back to normal, from airshow legend...
Off-Duty Chicago Police Sergeant Charged With Battery After 14-Year-Old Boy Pinned Against Sidewalk In Park Ridge
CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant is facing criminal charges and has been relieved of his police powers after prosecutors said he falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing his son’s bike, then pinned the boy to the ground in suburban Park Ridge. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro has been...
Loved Ones Mourn Popular Chicago Bartender Who Drowned In Lake Michigan: ‘The Service Industry Lost An Icon’
LINCOLN PARK — A 43-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Wednesday morning was a talented mixologist and bartender beloved within Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry for his positive energy, his friends said. Luis Alberto Davila, also known as Michael Mix, was with several...
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot
CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
The Thompson Center’s Sbarro Super Fans Held A Pizza Party To Save The Famed Building
THE LOOP — A pizza party Friday in the basement of the Thompson Center had one purpose: saving postmodern architecture — and Sbarro pizza. About two dozen of the “Sbarro Urbanists,” as they call themselves, gathered in the center’s atrium to get a slice and enjoy the famed building. They hope its unique architecture will be preserved as the building is being sold to Google, which will transform it into offices.
Hundreds Of Kias And Hyundais Are Being Stolen In Cook County — Is A Viral TikTok Video To Blame?
KENWOOD — Karen Perkins was having a typical Saturday night — until her partner noticed their 2019 Kia Sorento was missing. Perkins, who lives on the Kenwood and Hyde Park border, thought her car had been towed because she saw no broken glass or other signs of a break-in. But she had no outstanding tickets, and her stickers were up to date. She and her partner realized the car had been stolen.
3 Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Jeffery Pub, Police Say
CHICAGO — A hit-and-run driver killed at least three people early Sunday outside a famous South Side gay bar, Jeffery Pub. At 5 a.m., the driver of a sedan was going south in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when they hit four men outside the bar, police said.
Fight At Logan Square Quinceañera Led To Murder, Prosecutors Say
LOGAN SQUARE — A Logan Square quinceañera last month turned tragic when one guest fatally shot another during a fight, prosecutors said Thursday. Lionel Serrano, 19, of the 5500 block of West 63rd Place, is facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting that occurred July 23 at the Diamond Garden Banquet Hall, an event space at 3705 W. Fullerton Ave., police said.
Ayana Clark, Rep. Bobby Rush’s Staffer, Running To Unseat Longtime 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins Jr.
AUBURN GRESHAM — A staffer for longtime Rep. Bobby Rush is vying for a City Council seat in next year’s election, hoping to oust the alderperson who has been in the role nearly two decades. Ayana Clark, Rush’s community advocate, is running for 21st Ward alderperson. She announced...
Hollander Apartments? New Proposal Could Bring Up To 57 Apartments And Retail To Historical Logan Square Site
LOGAN SQUARE — A developer is scrapping city-approved plans to redevelop the old Hollander Storage & Moving site, now bringing neighbors a fourth proposal for the building, which has been eyed for an overhaul since 2018. GW Properties received City Council approval in 2021 to convert the building, 2418...
Papa Ray’s Pizza Closes In Uptown After 10 Years Of Serving ‘Monster Slices’
UPTOWN — The home of the “monster slice” of pizza in Uptown has called it quits after more than 10 years in business. Papa Ray’s Pizza & Wings closed its 4757 N. Sheridan Road location, according to the pizza chain’s website. It has been closed since at least early August.
Chicago’s First No-Booze Cruise Sells Out, Showing Big Demand For Sober Events
DOWNTOWN — Chicago’s first No Booze Cruise will set out on Lake Michigan this weekend during the annual Air and Water Show. The sold-out cruise was organized by Chicago AF, a group of sober adults who frequently meet up to explore everything the city has to offer — without alcohol. The group is planning more sober events.
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
Chalk Howard Street Returning To Rogers Park This Month As Artists Create Amazing 3D Drawings
ROGERS PARK — Chalk Howard Street, Chicago’s only chalk festival, is returning. The fest is 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 27. Dozens of professional and amateur artists will create colorful 2D and 3D chalk illustrations on Howard Street between Paulina and Ashland. The festival is free to attend. Attendees...
