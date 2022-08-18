This notice is to all property owners, operators, agents or person in possession of or control of any charge of land within the City of Toledo, Ohio of their responsibility to maintain their property free of garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, litter or nuisance conditions in accordance with Chapter 1725 of the city of Toledo Municipal Code and that they shall keep garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, and litter off of property. They shall also keep the same free and clear from all nuisance conditions caused by such debris on lots owned or controlled by said owners, operators, agents or persons in possession or control of said property to prevent attractive nuisances. The same applies to any charge of land abutting upon a public right of way and on the unpaved portion of the right of way.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO