Toledo, OH

toledolegalnews.com

Vendors Licenses filed during the week of August 15, 2022

Vendor License#; Vendor Name; DBA; Address; NAICS Code. Vendor License#; Vendor Name; DBA; Address1; NAICS Code. 48-490897; THE WORLD IS YOURS, LLC; CLIMAXX GENTLEMEN'S CLUB; 5405 N DETROIT AVE, TOLEDO, OH 43612; 722410. 48-490898; JUST 1 CLICK ENTERPRISE LLC; NOT LISTED; 3025 STONEGATE DR, MAUMEE, OH 43537; 454110. 48-490900; OHIO...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Owens Healthcare students gain clinical access, including supervised direct patient care

Owens Community College and Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) have signed a formal agreement that expands clinical site access for tomorrow’s healthcare workers studying at Owens, including nurses and allied health professionals. The agreement calls for supervised access to direct patient care to provide clinical training and experience for...
FINDLAY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CITY OF TOLEDO: NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT

This notice is to all property owners, operators, agents or person in possession of or control of any charge of land within the City of Toledo, Ohio of their responsibility to maintain their property free of garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, litter or nuisance conditions in accordance with Chapter 1725 of the city of Toledo Municipal Code and that they shall keep garbage, rubbish, junk, refuse, and litter off of property. They shall also keep the same free and clear from all nuisance conditions caused by such debris on lots owned or controlled by said owners, operators, agents or persons in possession or control of said property to prevent attractive nuisances. The same applies to any charge of land abutting upon a public right of way and on the unpaved portion of the right of way.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# G-4801-CI-0202001793-000.

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# G-4801-CI-0202001793-000. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as trustee for the certificate holders of the CWABS INC., asset-backed certificates, Series 2006-24 vs Pakulski, Mike, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address:...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-10387: DOMINIC HANNAIA vs JONATHAN PELLIZRARI

8/22/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $5,000.00 with interest at 3.00% filed against JONATHAN PELLIZRARI. 8/22/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 8/22/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 8/22/2022New case filing receipted. 8/22/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified...
TOLEDO, OH

