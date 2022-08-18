Read full article on original website
The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 8-23-22
It’s primary election day here in Florida, we have the all of the info you need to know about the big races heading into tonight. And what is Trump’s plan now that he wants to bring on a 3rd party to look into the FBI raid? The plot thickens…
Pregnant Florida mom cuffed at gunpoint for failing to pull over immediately
(BRADFORD COUNTY, FLA) — A Florida Deputy has resigned after being caught on camera handcuffing a pregnant woman at gunpoint during a traffic stop. Deputy Jason Desue attempted to stop Ebony Washington for speeding and became angry when she instead drove to a well-lit area to pull over. Deputy...
30-years ago Hurricane Andrew slams into South Florida, no hurricanes so far this season
(MIAMI, FLA) — If you have lived in South Florida for decades, then you remember what happened 30 years ago. This week marks a somber anniversary of the August 24th, 1992 landfall of the buzz saw that was Hurricane Andrew in Homestead, Florida. The Category 5 hurricane was responsible...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Fort Lauderdale man arrested for abusing puppies
AVENTURA, FL– — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught abusing two puppies in a Walgreens parking lot. The incident was reported Saturday on Aventura Boulevard. A responding police officer reported that he heard the sound of puppies wailing as he entered the parking lot.
Redistricting changes landscape in Florida Primary Election
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — It’s Primary Day in Florida and redistricting is impacting voters as weigh in on dozens of races including governor, judgeships and School Board. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats will pick a nominee to try to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential contender in 2024.
Disturbing number of school bus accidents in the first two weeks of school
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida) — On Tuesday morning, a driver rear-ended a school bus while on its route in Port St Lucie. The bus was transporting 15 Morningside Elementary students when it was rear-ended by a car at Crosstown Parkway and Airoso Boulevard. Authorities reported that none of the...
Broward Schools Superintended Dr. Vickie Cartwright addresses ballot issues: referendum and wokeism
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Broward Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Vickie Cartwright joined the South Florida Morning show to talk about a crucial education referendum on the ballot. “As voters are heading to the polls, we want to make sure they are well-educated about the question on the ballot.”...
What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.
Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
Gas prices fall in South Florida
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Gas prices have been on the decline over the past few weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In some areas of Palm Beach County, gas station signs were displaying prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. While the decline in prices has had...
The Joyce Kaufman Show 8/23/22
Joyce talks about the Florida elections. Know who you are voting for!. Trump plans to sue the FBI. Ken Cuccinelli calls in to talk about election integrity. Joyce talks about the damage the panademic will have on future generations.
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant.
Woman crashes into police cruiser after falling asleep
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A 28-year-old woman and a Florida Highway Patrol deputy are recovering after the woman crashed into the deputy’s vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike. Authorities say the woman was traveling north...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
Medical Examiner: Florida man who died after eating raw oysters had coke and fentanyl in his system
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — UPDATE: A south Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month at a Broward restaurant had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s report. Roger “Rocky” Pinckney also tested positive for cannabis, oxycodone,...
