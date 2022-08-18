ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 8-23-22

It’s primary election day here in Florida, we have the all of the info you need to know about the big races heading into tonight. And what is Trump’s plan now that he wants to bring on a 3rd party to look into the FBI raid? The plot thickens…
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
850wftl.com

Fort Lauderdale man arrested for abusing puppies

AVENTURA, FL– — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught abusing two puppies in a Walgreens parking lot. The incident was reported Saturday on Aventura Boulevard. A responding police officer reported that he heard the sound of puppies wailing as he entered the parking lot.
850wftl.com

Redistricting changes landscape in Florida Primary Election

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — It’s Primary Day in Florida and redistricting is impacting voters as weigh in on dozens of races including governor, judgeships and School Board. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats will pick a nominee to try to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential contender in 2024.
sflcn.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Gas prices fall in South Florida

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Gas prices have been on the decline over the past few weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In some areas of Palm Beach County, gas station signs were displaying prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. While the decline in prices has had...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Joyce Kaufman Show 8/23/22

Joyce talks about the Florida elections. Know who you are voting for!. Trump plans to sue the FBI. Ken Cuccinelli calls in to talk about election integrity. Joyce talks about the damage the panademic will have on future generations.
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
850wftl.com

Woman crashes into police cruiser after falling asleep

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A 28-year-old woman and a Florida Highway Patrol deputy are recovering after the woman crashed into the deputy’s vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike. Authorities say the woman was traveling north...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales

The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
PALM BEACH, FL

