Serena Williams Reminds Us How Important It Is to Own Your Narrative
Serena Williams—tennis superstar, entrepreneur and mother—broke the news that she would be evolving away from tennis. The upcoming...
Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director
Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
Tiger Woods Drives PGA Tour Brand With Video Game Comeback
The last time Tiger Woods graced the cover of a PGA Tour video game, Harry Styles was still in One Direction,...
Parker, Chicago advance to WNBA semis, beat New York 90-72
NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 Tuesday night in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The defending champion Sky await the winner of...
