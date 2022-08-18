ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s Latino Community Center settles into its new home in East Liberty

On a warm Saturday in July, Alison Zapata was on a ladder painting a mural of Mexican folk art inside the new headquarters of the Latino Community Center in East Liberty. “The whole vision is for the space to be vibrant, uplifting, joyful and welcoming,” says the artist from Aspinwall who chose bold shades of turquoise, magenta and mustard-yellow for the design she created for the lobby and welcome center at the community center’s new home on the second floor of 5750 Baum Blvd.
Tony Norman: Robert Wideman wants to share his story of redemption

“Yo, Faruq,” a man in a passing car shouted before beeping his horn as Robert “Robby” Wideman crossed Baum Boulevard. At 71, Wideman, who was also known as Faruq during his 44 years in prison, cuts a dapper figure who retains the angularity of his youth, if not the confident jaunt of the early decades of his “lost years.”
Discover the secret dinosaur bone room at the Carnegie Musuem of Natural History

On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered a secret part of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. I met paleontologist and principal dinosaur researcher, Matt Lamanna, in an underground tunnel at the Oakland museum before we entered the Big Bone Room. Like the name suggests, the room is packed with shelves of massive fossils that are tens (and sometimes hundreds) of millions of years old.
