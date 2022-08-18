Read full article on original website
Record breaking start to the season for Big 22 Contenders
Watch the video to see of the early contenders for our WKBN Big 22
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Opening week provides exciting Top 5 Plays of the Week
The best of the best from all the football action around the Valley!
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Akron provides relief for small businesses through grant program
AKRON, Ohio — It’s no secret that many businesses have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s why many city governments across the country are trying to help, including the City of Akron. The city announced a new program to provide eligible small businesses with...
Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WFMJ.com
East High School athletes receive free basketball shoes & gear through giveaway
East High basketball players spent some time at school Sunday, but not for class. Students lined up with anticipation and excitement. One by one, they received brand-new, free shoes, clothing, and basketball essentials during a giveaway put on by NBA player and Youngstown native Terry Rozier's, Foundation. "It's an honor,"...
spectrumnews1.com
Akronites displaced by the Innerbelt Highway are invited to a reunion to share their stories
AKRON, Ohio — Akron families whose lives were disrupted decades ago when their homes and businesses were destroyed by the Innerbelt Highway are invited to attend a reunion, to share stories and give input on what the next phase of the highway should be. The Akron Innerbelt Reunion: Yesterday,...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
spectrumnews1.com
School marching band now a class at Shaw HS
CLEVELAND — The Shaw High School band is tuning up for a new season. School marching bands have been practicing through the summer for football season. Shaw High School's band director is an alum of the program. He said band used to be a club but now students will...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Local high school football team being investigated for hazing allegations
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the Mohawk School District football team and troubling allegations of hazing. They will be the agency to determine if and when charges are filed. This news comes two days before the district is set to begin the school year.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
