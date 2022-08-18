Read full article on original website
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 22: Rates Mixed
In the month since the Fed announced its fourth rate hike of the year, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have now risen across all the major terms. But over the most recent week, the top rate in many terms was flat, while you can now earn more on a 2-year CD, but less with a 5-year CD versus a week ago.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
FTX US And Four Other Firms Aren't Insured, FDIC Says
Five companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, have been served with a cease and desist letter by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The letters have been sent over issues related to “false and misleading statements” regarding the companies being insured by the FDIC. The companies that have been sent these letters are FTX US, Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and FDICCrypto.com.
The Measure of Financial Influence with Mrs. Dow Jones
The U.S. stock market's four-week winning streak came to an end last week with all major indexes wearing red. The Nasdaq, where the gains have been the most robust, fell the most—dropping more than two-and-a-half percent for the week, while the S&P 500 fell a little over 1%. Futures to start off this week are looking red too. Volatility, which had been taking a long summer snooze, woke up, and it was kind of hungry as the VIX, or volatility index, broke back above 20 for the first time in several weeks. The expiration of $2 trillion in options last Friday—obligations to either rollover existing bets that the markets will rise or fall in the near-term future—added to the volatility, and given the selloff, it looks like a lot of options traders pulled their calls—bets that the market will rise in the near-term—off the table.
