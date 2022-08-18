ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Driver suffers major injuries after slamming into tree off side of 91 Freeway in Anaheim

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTLbX_0hM0CZ7y00

Driver suffers major injuries after crashing into tree near 91 Freeway 00:29

A man suffered major injuries after colliding with a tree on the side of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported at 2:52 a.m., after a man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche veered off the side of the eastbound 91 Freeway towards an embankment. The vehicle slammed into a tree off the side of the road, pinning the driver inside.

It took responding crews more than 30 minutes to rescue the driver, who told police that he had been fighting off sleep at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital with what California Highway Patrol officers referred to as "major injuries."

As crews cleared the scene and rescued the driver, the off-ramp was completely shut down, causing a brief traffic delay.

Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the cause of the crash.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Big rig bursts into flames after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near Newhall

A big rig caught on fire after crashing on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Newhall Avenue exit Monday evening.California Highway Patrol closed all lanes near the Newhall Avenue exit for an unknown duration as firefighters try to get to contain the blaze, which was first reported just after 10:30 p.m.The flames, which had fully engulfed the cab of what CHP said was a tanker truck, caused a Sigalert for two lanes as crews cleared the scene until 3 a.m. when all lanes were reopened to traffic.The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries suffered during the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash

A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the 23000 block of East Avenue O around 1:20 p.m.Following the collision, one of the people involved was said to be trapped inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units. That person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Another person involved was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. That person's identity was not immediately known.The cause of the collision was under investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Side#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Tree#Traffic Accident
vvng.com

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Beverly Hills closes parts of Doheny Drive and Clifton Way

Two people were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions after a violent crash in Beverly Hills. The two-car crash happened at about 8 p.m., and began after one of the two vehicles attempted to flee from police conducting a traffic stop. The car sped from the area before violently slamming into the other. Two of the three people inside one of the cars were rushed to a hospital due to undisclosed injuries. Their status is still unknown.According to Beverly Hills police, since the crash occurred so soon after the attempted traffic stop they weren't officially in pursuit of the driver.Following the crash, officers approached the car with guns drawn since they were unsure what could have prompted the driver to speed away from them in such a manner. The reason police were attempting to stop the vehicle was still unknown. 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead

A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
CYPRESS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach

A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police need your help finding downtown LA hit-and-run driver

Police are looking for the driver of a blue Mini Cooper who plowed into a man on a moped in downtown Los Angeles and then fled the scene. The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred at around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 14.The Mini Cooper can be seen on video traveling westbound on 3rd Street when the driver slammed into the back of the moped rider, who was waiting for the light at Flower Street. The moped rider, Miguel Velazquez, was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to an online fundraising campaign for the victim, he suffered two broken wrists and an injured tailbone, which has left him unable to work. Police described the driver of the car as a male Indian or Hispanic in his 40's, and that the royal blue colored Mini Cooper has a panoramic sunroof and possible front end damage. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the Mini Cooper is encouraged to contact Officer Alexis Guizar with Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or by email at 39761@lapd.online. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello

A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon. The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman rescued after driving car off Newport Beach dock

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A dramatic rescue was caught on video Friday night at Newport Beach. Police said a woman drove through a children's playground, fell off a dock, and plunged into the water. The woman was trapped in the sinking car as bystanders and lifeguards jumped in to save...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Newly-installed Botts' Dots failing to stop street takeovers in Compton

A recently installed set of Botts' Dots designed to put an end to street takeovers in one Compton neighborhood proved to be a failure as cars flooded the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street for yet another sideshow Sunday evening. Authorities were made aware of a series of street takeovers in the area, beginning at S. Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard before heading to Wilmington and Caldwell to make a mockery of the new bumps in the road. Drivers were in the area for nearly an hour, performing doughnuts and burnouts while circling the Botts' Dots, before Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy