Brush Fire Blackens 50 Acres in Castaic

Photo: Getty Images

CASTAIC (CNS) - A brush fire has scorched nearly 50 acres in Castaic, and crews were working Thursday to fully extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. to be burning in about 3 acres of brush near the northbound side of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Center in the area and several other structures were initially threatened by the flames, but ground and air crews managed to prevent damage as the fire grew more than 40 acres by about 6:50 p.m.

All the animals at the shelter were reportedly safe and no evacuations were necessary, according to media reports.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported about just before 7:20 p.m. that progress of the fire had been stopped, and Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 46 acres.

Firefighters in the area remained on the scene throughout the night to douse remaining hot spots. Containment of the fire was at 40% as of 7:19 a.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.