raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Denies The Alley Vacation Request
The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved to follow the planning and zoning recommendation of denying the alley vacation request on 103 Northeast 4th Street. After a public hearing, they approved the Urban Renewal Plan, projects and an ordinance to provide for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Renewal Area.
iowa.media
County not interested in historical registry
Union County Board of Supervisors declined Monday to apply to have the courthouse be considered on the National Register of Historic Places. No formal action was taken. Creston historian Jane Briley suggested earlier this month to the supervisors for the county to apply. Supervisors since did some research. “I made...
Judge and hearing officer sue state education agency, claiming discrimination
A hearing officer and a former administrative law judge are each suing the Iowa Department of Education for alleged employment discrimination. Randy Reiter, who was hired by the Department of Education 46 years ago at age 22, is suing the department in Polk County District Court, alleging age discrimination and gender-based pay discrimination. State records […] The post Judge and hearing officer sue state education agency, claiming discrimination appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Lawn Event Request
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Iowa Prayer Caucus Network courthouse lawn event request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving property tax suspension and payroll change notices. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the...
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center City Council Looks At Asbestos Bid For 101 Grand Street
The Guthrie Center City Council will meet later this afternoon. The Council will consider for approval a bid from Blacktop Service for re-surfacing varous streets and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for abestos mitagation at 101 Grand Street. Finally they will consider the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permot for the Guthrie County Fairgrounds and also they will discuss with the Mary J Barnett Memerial Library several fixtures.
iowa.media
Mt. Olivet’s Sleep Space project lands 100+ People for Perry funds
The August meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Sleep Space project at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church to receive $7,400 to help ensure all Perry children have a comfortable and warm place to rest by providing free bedding and blankets and also beds when needed.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A juvenile driver was traveling on U Avenue near 270th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle in attempting to make a turn. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
iowa.media
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
A grill at the Turkey Federation's Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two incidents and two arrests over the weekend. *On Friday, Amanda Marie Nelson reported that someone had stolen her vehicle. Nelson last saw her red 2005 Ford on Friday between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Authorities later located the car in the county with interior damage and missing license plates. The loss is estimated at $2000.
iowa.media
Ronald L. Hampton
Ron Hampton, 83, of Creston, died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church, 1211 North Poplar Street, Creston. Pastor Chuck Spindler will officiate. Services will be livestreamed. Private family burial will be in Murray Cemetery in Murray, Iowa. Open memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Crest Baptist Church in Creston.
iowa.media
Bill Mercer
Bill Mercer, 92, of Creston, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at EdenCrest at Green Meadows in Johnston. Services are pending with Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Creston.
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
