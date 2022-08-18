The Guthrie Center City Council will meet later this afternoon. The Council will consider for approval a bid from Blacktop Service for re-surfacing varous streets and a bid from Mid-Iowa Environmental for abestos mitagation at 101 Grand Street. Finally they will consider the final draft of the pretreatment agreement and permot for the Guthrie County Fairgrounds and also they will discuss with the Mary J Barnett Memerial Library several fixtures.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO