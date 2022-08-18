Read full article on original website
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: More good news for Byrd after 15th surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received more good news after the East Carolina Univerity baseball commit’s 15th surgery Tuesday, his mother reported. Byrd has been in and out of the operating room since suffering severe leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. His right leg sustained the most damage, and […]
Craven County intersection to be worked on to improve safety
NEW BERN, N.C. – A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be reconfigured to improve safety. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection, which reduces the risk of crashes and […]
Officials urge vaccinations for students ahead of new school year
GREENVLLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials are encouraging everyone to make sure students up to date on their required vaccinations before school starts on Monday. North Carolina law requires all students in the state to have certain immunizations for the new school year. Laurie Reed, manager for the ECU Health Medical Center School […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. 17 widening in Beaufort, Martin counties on Thursday
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Thursday for the widening of 10.6 miles of U.S. Hwy. 17 in Beaufort and Martin counties. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at 8140 U.S. Hwy. 17 in Williamston. Work on the project has already begun to widen the highway from just […]
Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the […]
Washington High School unveils boatbuilding academy
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for the start of the new school year, Beaufort County is giving students another way to study and train for a unique career. Washington High School cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new boatbuilding academy. Ken Adams, the boatbuilding teacher, said the new facility will allow students to […]
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
Greenville man wanted in series of car break-ins, gun thefts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man is wanted in a series of break-ins and gun thefts. In July, several cars in the Ayden and Grifton area were broken into with different items being stolen, including a gun. Deputies identified Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville as a suspect. Warrants have been filed charging Whitaker […]
Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
Pamlico County search warrant leads to arrest of man on drug charges
VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man. On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale […]
Man arrested after stolen guns, jewelry found; second suspect wanted
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man has been arrested and is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found stolen jewelry and guns. A second suspect is still wanted. On July 29, deputies were called to a home on Staton House Road to a report of stolen guns. Officials said 10 guns and […]
Winterville Watermelon Festival returns for 37th year
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The legendary 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off Thursday. The four-day event will be packed with fun for the whole family. Check out the full schedule of events. Festival goers can expect amusement rides, food and craft vendors, live music, parade, an 80s night, beer garden, car show and more. […]
