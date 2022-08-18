ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Craven County intersection to be worked on to improve safety

NEW BERN, N.C. – A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be reconfigured to improve safety. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection, which reduces the risk of crashes and […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Officials urge vaccinations for students ahead of new school year

GREENVLLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials are encouraging everyone to make sure students up to date on their required vaccinations before school starts on Monday. North Carolina law requires all students in the state to have certain immunizations for the new school year. Laurie Reed, manager for the ECU Health Medical Center School […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington High School unveils boatbuilding academy

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for the start of the new school year, Beaufort County is giving students another way to study and train for a unique career. Washington High School cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new boatbuilding academy. Ken Adams, the boatbuilding teacher, said the new facility will allow students to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested in Greenville shooting, chase where man injured

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The investigation continues into a shooting and chase that happened early Sunday in Greenville. Two of the four people who were taken into custody for questioning have been arrested. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired at Copper Beech Apartments, located […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Greenville man wanted in series of car break-ins, gun thefts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man is wanted in a series of break-ins and gun thefts. In July, several cars in the Ayden and Grifton area were broken into with different items being stolen, including a gun. Deputies identified Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville as a suspect. Warrants have been filed charging Whitaker […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County search warrant leads to arrest of man on drug charges

VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) – A search warrant has led to a drug bust and the arrest of a Pamlico County man. On August 16, deputies from Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home of Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, in Vandemere. The search warrant was executed after a three-month investigation into the sale […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Winterville Watermelon Festival returns for 37th year

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The legendary 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off Thursday. The four-day event will be packed with fun for the whole family. Check out the full schedule of events. Festival goers can expect amusement rides, food and craft vendors, live music, parade, an 80s night, beer garden, car show and more. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC

