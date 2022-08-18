ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Back to school for Ashe, Watauga counties

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. The roadway is set to stay...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues

Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call. Updated: 4 hours ago. A terrifying situation at a community...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Cannupp is one of our 400+ team members who will be at the walk on October 1st. At 37 years old, Sandy is from Gastonia, and battling an aggressive form of breast cancer: Invasive ductal carcinoma, HER 2+, and Stage IV. ”The diagnosis was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Mae Wallace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ooooo... love this story. Mae Wallace, on the far left holding the baby, is a breast cancer Survivor who lives in Mrytle Beach. She used to live in Denver, in Lincoln County. This year is her 20th year of Survivorship. She read about our Pink Cupcake...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A popular NoDa sandwich shop is closing its doors on Friday to make room from the crew at “Saturday Night Live.”. A post on Brooks’ Sandwich Shop’s Facebook page says SNL will be filming a skit at Brooks and nearby roads will be shut down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

The city’s Safe Communities Committee signed off on social districts earlier this month. Their first day back to school is Aug. 22. Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance. Updated: 7 hours ago. It’s the zoning plan and set of rules to regulate future construction and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
GASTONIA, NC
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County

Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say. Around 1:30 a.m., officers began packing up and left the scene, confirming the incident was over. Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. Traffic cameras show traffic at a...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
SWAT responding to barricaded subject in east Charlotte

Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say. Around 1:30 a.m., officers began packing up and left the scene, confirming the incident was over. Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. Traffic cameras show traffic at a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Another water line break reported in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break. The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road. While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After...
FORT MILL, SC
Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Adding apple cider vinegar to your hair care routine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all want healthy hair that’s strong and looks good, but sometimes those professional haircare products just aren’t in the budget. A lot of people turn to home remedies, including apple cider vinegar. But what does it do for the hair? More importantly,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

