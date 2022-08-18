MESQUITE, NV (Dept. of Athletics & Leisure Services) — The City of Mesquite’s Virgin Valley Heritage Museum will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, August 29 – September 6, 2022 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Elspeth Kuta, Museum Coordinator “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The City of Mesquite’s Virgin Valley Heritage Museum will reopen Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10:00AM.

