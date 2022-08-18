ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a Dodge Banshee?

Here's what the unprecedented banshee badge on the new Dodge Charger EV actually means. The post What is a Dodge Banshee? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Are Most Sports Cars Rear-Wheel Drive?

You've likely encountered terms like rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive. But do you know why most sports cars are rear-wheel drive? The post Why Are Most Sports Cars Rear-Wheel Drive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost

The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck

Manual transmissions might be the only truly polarizing feature for cars and trucks, at least before the electric car came along. Many people feel very strongly about manual transmissions. Most average drivers don’t prefer them, while enthusiasts are willing to pay more for this formerly basic feature. Cars with three pedals are really just a … The post 5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buy a GMC Hummer EV; Get a Gift From GMC

GMC offers a special gift to allow owners of the new Hummer EV Edition 1 to commemorate their purchase of this electric truck. The post Buy a GMC Hummer EV; Get a Gift From GMC appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
