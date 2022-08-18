Read full article on original website
Advertisement for Bids
Sealed proposals will be received by Marion County Commission in the (Council Chambers), located at 119 Military Street North, Hamilton, Alabama 35570 until 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, September 22, 2022 for A New Marion County Jail and Sheriff’s Offices for the Marion County Commission at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. This is a Construction Management project with the following trade contractor bid packages: MCJ-01 General Works, MCJ-02 Detention and Security, MCJ-03 Plumbing, MCJ-04 HVAC, MCJ-05 Electrical, MCJ-06 Concrete, MCJ-07 Masonry, MCJ-08 Sitework.
Notice of Appointment to be Published by Administor
CASE NO. 2022-64 LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of August, 2022, by the Hon. K. MICHAEL FREEMAN, Judge of the Probate Court of Fayette County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate here hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be bared.
Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole, age 77 of Fosters, were held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Wyatt Rhone and Dr. Levi Corey officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. She died Thursday, Aug. 18, at Hospice of West Alabama. Norwood-Wyatt...
Geraldine Gay Palmer
Funeral services for Ms. Geraldine Gay Palmer, age 79 of Fayette, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with burial following. She died Monday, Aug. 16 in Birmingham. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison
Funeral services for Ms. Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison, age 67, of Winfield, were held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Thomas Nix and Rev. Brett Burleson officiating. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery. Ms. Morison died Friday, Aug. 19 at her residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel...
Dorothy Harless
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Harless, age 79 of Fayette, were held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscaloosa County. She died Monday, Aug. 15 in Berry. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Karen Brannan Little
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Brannan Little, age 56, formerly of Fayette, were held Thursday, August 18, 2022 from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in New Liberty FWB Cemetery. Mrs. Little died Sunday, Aug. 7 in Maine. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directed.
James Johnson
Mr. James Johnson, age 67, of Berry, died Thursday, Aug.18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time, but will be announced later.
Jimmy Hamm
Mr. Jimmy Hamm, age 82, of Belk, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence. There will be a private service held. Survivors include a son, Marcus W. Hamm of Belk; two daughters, Donna Bonneau (Michael) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Lisa D. Montgomery of West Point, Miss.; brother, Joe Billy Hamm of Guntersville; sister, Mary Sue Rainwater of Columbus, Miss.; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
