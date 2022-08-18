WHERE: Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue. Join Leon County Government for the fourth annual CosmicCon, a celebration of fantasy, comic books, graphic novels, gaming, sci-fi, artwork, and pop culture, on Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in events and activities, including local artist talks and hands-on workshops, related to this year’s theme, “Fantastic Tales.”

