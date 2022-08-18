Read full article on original website
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
Konnor McClain rallies to win U.S. all-around gymnastics title, fulfill promise
TAMPA — For years, Konnor McClain seemed destined to become the best gymnast in the country: medals and acclaim starting in elementary school, and that TV segment with Steve Harvey at age 11 where she set her sights on the 2024 Olympic all-around title. McClain fulfilled promise on Sunday,...
Parker, Chicago advance to WNBA semis, beat New York 90-72
NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 Tuesday night in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The defending champion Sky await the winner of...
Who is Triston Casas? Get to know Red Sox' prized prospect
All signs point toward Triston Casas being the future of the first base position for the Boston Red Sox. The 2018 first-round draft pick is one of the most exciting prospects the organization has had rise through its system in recent years. Casas could make his major league debut later...
Hogs’ Myles Slusher Liking, Learning New Role at Nickel
What the safety, wide receivers Warren Thompson and Matt Landers said after practice.
