WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Alabama QB Bryce Young inks NIL deal with Dr. Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ for this season
Football is his passion, but Bryce Young double as an actor?. This season, he will test out his versatility as the Alabama quarterback lands a massive NIL deal. Kristi Dosh of forbes.com says Dr. Pepper wants Young in its fifth season of ‘Fansville.’ The famous television commercial airs during college football season and features some prominent names. Brian Bosworth, an Oklahoma alum, returns as the sheriff in the commercial. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young will be in commercials for Nissan’s Heisman House and ‘Fansville.’ His focus is on winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, but Young is ready for camera time.
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
Jimmy Hamm
Mr. Jimmy Hamm, age 82, of Belk, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence. There will be a private service held. Survivors include a son, Marcus W. Hamm of Belk; two daughters, Donna Bonneau (Michael) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Lisa D. Montgomery of West Point, Miss.; brother, Joe Billy Hamm of Guntersville; sister, Mary Sue Rainwater of Columbus, Miss.; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
James David Pendley
Funeral services for Mr. James David Pendley, age 61, of Berry, were held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Church with Rev. Danny Renfroe and Mr. Steve Pendley officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Mr. Pendley died Thursday, Aug. 18 at Northport DCH. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Card game leads to Alabama man’s death and his opponent charged with murder
An argument over a card game led to an Alabama man being shot and killed and his card opponent charged with his murder. The crime occurred on Sunday evening, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported. Upon responding to a call of gunshots being fired at a residence near Montevallo,...
Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole, age 77 of Fosters, were held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Wyatt Rhone and Dr. Levi Corey officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. She died Thursday, Aug. 18, at Hospice of West Alabama. Norwood-Wyatt...
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board
Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Dorothy Harless
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Harless, age 79 of Fayette, were held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscaloosa County. She died Monday, Aug. 15 in Berry. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison
Funeral services for Ms. Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison, age 67, of Winfield, were held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Thomas Nix and Rev. Brett Burleson officiating. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery. Ms. Morison died Friday, Aug. 19 at her residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair in Tuscaloosa to fill 35 positions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area. Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. The […]
Geraldine Gay Palmer
Funeral services for Ms. Geraldine Gay Palmer, age 79 of Fayette, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with burial following. She died Monday, Aug. 16 in Birmingham. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
14 Birmingham photographers you need to follow on Instagram for this National Photography Day
National Photography Day—celebrated each year on August 19—is a day to recognize the creative minds that capture snapshots of life’s fleeting moments. Since The Magic City is full of extremely talented creators, we rounded up 14 local photographers that deserve your follow on Instagram!. Disclaimer: This is...
‘The light in a room’: Loved ones devastated by killing of Birmingham husband, father in vacant house
Cedric Mahaffey was on a mission. The 29-year-old Birmingham husband and father, known by many for his grill business – Golds by Ced – wanted to give young men and women in the inner city hope for better life and he wanted to help break the cycle that leads to violence.
