Berry, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama QB Bryce Young inks NIL deal with Dr. Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ for this season

Football is his passion, but Bryce Young double as an actor?. This season, he will test out his versatility as the Alabama quarterback lands a massive NIL deal. Kristi Dosh of forbes.com says Dr. Pepper wants Young in its fifth season of ‘Fansville.’ The famous television commercial airs during college football season and features some prominent names. Brian Bosworth, an Oklahoma alum, returns as the sheriff in the commercial. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young will be in commercials for Nissan’s Heisman House and ‘Fansville.’ His focus is on winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, but Young is ready for camera time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mytrpaper.com

Jimmy Hamm

Mr. Jimmy Hamm, age 82, of Belk, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence. There will be a private service held. Survivors include a son, Marcus W. Hamm of Belk; two daughters, Donna Bonneau (Michael) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Lisa D. Montgomery of West Point, Miss.; brother, Joe Billy Hamm of Guntersville; sister, Mary Sue Rainwater of Columbus, Miss.; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
BELK, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Berry, AL
City
Lynn, AL
mytrpaper.com

James David Pendley

Funeral services for Mr. James David Pendley, age 61, of Berry, were held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Church with Rev. Danny Renfroe and Mr. Steve Pendley officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Mr. Pendley died Thursday, Aug. 18 at Northport DCH. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel...
BERRY, AL
mytrpaper.com

Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole

Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole, age 77 of Fosters, were held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Wyatt Rhone and Dr. Levi Corey officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. She died Thursday, Aug. 18, at Hospice of West Alabama. Norwood-Wyatt...
FOSTERS, AL
realtysouth.com

0 COUNTY ROAD 3967

This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board

Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mytrpaper.com

Dorothy Harless

Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Harless, age 79 of Fayette, were held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscaloosa County. She died Monday, Aug. 15 in Berry. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
FAYETTE, AL
mytrpaper.com

Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison

Funeral services for Ms. Jo Ann Kirchaer Morrison, age 67, of Winfield, were held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Rev. Thomas Nix and Rev. Brett Burleson officiating. Burial followed at Sand Springs Cemetery. Ms. Morison died Friday, Aug. 19 at her residence. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel...
WINFIELD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mytrpaper.com

Geraldine Gay Palmer

Funeral services for Ms. Geraldine Gay Palmer, age 79 of Fayette, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with burial following. She died Monday, Aug. 16 in Birmingham. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
FAYETTE, AL

