SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO