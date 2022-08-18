Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Offense was hard to come by at Petco Park on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Guardians got just enough against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the Padres 3-1. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. “That’s not normally the way we score, a couple solos, but we’ll take it,” manager Terry Francona said.
