Stulligent, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lamar County High School football team will have a game with Sulligent High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Former Alabama Quarterback Loses Position Battle at New School
Tempe, AZ-- Former Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson surprised some when he transferred to Arizona State earlier this year, but many saw the transfer as an opportunity for the great-grandson of Bear Bryant to earn a starting role outside of Tuscaloosa. However, after a tight battle at the position, former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has been announced as the week one starter for the Sun Devils.
mytrpaper.com
James Johnson
Mr. James Johnson, age 67, of Berry, died Thursday, Aug.18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time, but will be announced later.
mytrpaper.com
Jimmy Hamm
Mr. Jimmy Hamm, age 82, of Belk, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2022 at his residence. There will be a private service held. Survivors include a son, Marcus W. Hamm of Belk; two daughters, Donna Bonneau (Michael) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Lisa D. Montgomery of West Point, Miss.; brother, Joe Billy Hamm of Guntersville; sister, Mary Sue Rainwater of Columbus, Miss.; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
franklinfreepress.net
Madden hired as new principal at Russellville High School
One of Russellville's very own is coming home, as the Russellville City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Jeremy Madden as Russellville High School's new principal. The board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Heath Grimes at a meeting held Monday afternoon. Madden posted a letter on social...
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
mytrpaper.com
Geraldine Gay Palmer
Funeral services for Ms. Geraldine Gay Palmer, age 79 of Fayette, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with burial following. She died Monday, Aug. 16 in Birmingham. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
mytrpaper.com
Dorothy Harless
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Harless, age 79 of Fayette, were held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Norwood-Wyatt Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Tuscaloosa County. She died Monday, Aug. 15 in Berry. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel of Fayette directed.
Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board
Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
mytrpaper.com
Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole
Funeral services for Ms. Dorothy Ann Ballard Poole, age 77 of Fosters, were held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Wyatt Rhone and Dr. Levi Corey officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. She died Thursday, Aug. 18, at Hospice of West Alabama. Norwood-Wyatt...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
mytrpaper.com
Karen Brannan Little
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Brannan Little, age 56, formerly of Fayette, were held Thursday, August 18, 2022 from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in New Liberty FWB Cemetery. Mrs. Little died Sunday, Aug. 7 in Maine. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directed.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Russellville chosen as pilot town for Main Street Alabama
Russellville has been chosen for a new program that will be offered to qualifying communities starting in 2023.
realtysouth.com
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
mytrpaper.com
Advertisement for Bids
Sealed proposals will be received by Marion County Commission in the (Council Chambers), located at 119 Military Street North, Hamilton, Alabama 35570 until 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, September 22, 2022 for A New Marion County Jail and Sheriff’s Offices for the Marion County Commission at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. This is a Construction Management project with the following trade contractor bid packages: MCJ-01 General Works, MCJ-02 Detention and Security, MCJ-03 Plumbing, MCJ-04 HVAC, MCJ-05 Electrical, MCJ-06 Concrete, MCJ-07 Masonry, MCJ-08 Sitework.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
