Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Alna names Elizabeth Dickerson town clerk
A former Rockland city councilor, Limestone town manager and Appleton town clerk was Alna selectmen’s pick Monday night for that town’s next town clerk. Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dickerson of Union will get $26 an hour, Deputy Town Clerk Lynette Eastman will get a $2 an hour raise to $22 an hour, and the town office may be able to be open more than the 19 hours a week the town has struggled to keep it open this year, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-15. Appleton. Susan T. Akers and Frank G. Akers Exemption Trust I to William J. Barry and Jennifer L. Roberts Barry. Camden. Paul York to Cory Whitney. Paul F. Michlovitz to Paul F....
boothbayregister.com
Developer considering Boothbay solar array
A solar panel array may be coming to a railway village near you. On Aug. 17, the Boothbay Planning Board hosted a pre-application hearing with Atlantic Environmental of Woolwich regarding building a solar array on the outskirts of Boothbay Railway Village Museum’s property at 586 Wiscasset Road. Atlantic Environmental...
penbaypilot.com
In Support of Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
I would like to take a moment and offer this letter of support to Jason Trundy for Sheriff of Waldo County. Having spent most of my law enforcement career at the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, I was truly blessed to have worked with some incredible individuals. As Chief Deputy and Sheriff for the better part of 16 years combined, I had the opportunity to watch many of those individuals work hard and serve the County in exemplary fashion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16 to Aug. 23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,109 calls for service. Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Florida was issued a summons Aug. 18 for Operating while License is Suspended or Revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
penbaypilot.com
In final months of One Less Worry, founder makes major push to provide one less worry
ROCKLAND — Even with prior warning of what to expect when the pallet arrived, One Less Worry’s Sharon Hobson was still nervous about how much space the bulk order would consume. On Monday, Aug. 22, a semi truck delivered a shrink-wrapped eight foot tall stack containing 1,680 individual boxes that amassed a total of 26,880 tampons.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 12-18. Trey Knof, 26, of Newcastle, gross sexual assault in Belfast Dec. 25, 2019, nine months in jail; sexual abuse of a minor in Belfast Jan. 7, 2020, nine months in jail; unlawful sexual touching in Belfast Nov. 28, 2019, six months in jail; violating a condition of release in Damariscotta May 23, 2020, seven days in jail.
WMTW
Portland breaks ground on massive cold storage facility promising statewide economic benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — After years of debate and planning for a cold storage facility in Maine’s largest city, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and Maine Governor Janet Mills led the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday on a vacant 15-acre parcel of land adjacent to the PortlandInternational Marine Terminal. The site...
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks column leaves out solutions to mental health and homelessness
Matt Gagnon recently published in this newspaper an opinion column based on experiences he and his family had in Deering Oaks Park in Portland. It pointed out some of the worst in us, and I am not sure what his point was. His writing described bad times for us regular...
mainebiz.biz
Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland
A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
Portland Police Department offers $10,000 sign-on bonus for new hires
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is holding a hiring event on Aug. 29 to promote job openings for officer and 911 dispatcher positions. The incentive? New hires will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus with a five-year commitment. A news release from the Portland Police Department on Monday...
mainebiz.biz
Building Business: Maine’s builders busy building for themselves
Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity July 30 - Aug. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30. Victoria Burns,...
penbaypilot.com
Harriette L. Masalin, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette L. Masalin, 86, wife of David R. Masalin, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland’s Memory Care in Rockland. A complete obituary will be published later and a service will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the...
Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever
If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
mainepublic.org
E-bikes are getting more Mainers out of their cars — and could help the state meet its climate goals
It’s 5:15 a.m., and the sky is just starting to lighten in the east as Becki Morin rolls her electric bicycle out of her garage in Falmouth. Morin lives about six miles from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she’s a nurse practitioner. She says she used to ride a conventional bike to work one day a week, but would often arrive in a full sweat. Since she and her husband bought e-bikes in May, she says the commute has been a breeze, and she now rides to work almost every day, unless it rains.
Comments / 0