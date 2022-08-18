CASE NO. 2022-64 LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of August, 2022, by the Hon. K. MICHAEL FREEMAN, Judge of the Probate Court of Fayette County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate here hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be bared.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO