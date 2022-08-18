Death investigation underway after woman’s body pulled from Charles River

File photo of a Massachusetts State Police vehicle. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was pulled from the Charles River in Cambridge late Wednesday night, authorities announced Thursday.

State and local officials responded to the river around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a female who dove into the river and never resurfaced, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After an extensive search of the area near the John W. Weeks Bridge, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit recovered the body of a 32-year-old woman just after 11 p.m., state police said.

Witnesses who were walking across the bridge told investigators that they witnessed the woman dive off the ledge of the bridge.

State police noted that the victim is not a permanent resident of Massachusetts. Her name has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make an official determination regarding her cause and manner of death.

Troopers assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Cambridge police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

