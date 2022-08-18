ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

O’Connor puts injury-blighted Tour behind him at Vuelta a España

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
Cycling News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yekZO_0hLzybzx00

“There’s always another race,” was how Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) summed up how he felt about abandoning the Tour de France this summer with a muscle injury. And in his case, this season the Vuelta a España will be the next race in question.

O’Connor had gone into the Tour de France with hopes of improving on his fourth place from 2021. But a crash as early as stage 2 left him with a torn gluteus muscle and on the second rest day, close to where he had taken a memorable victory in Tignes the year before, the Australian was forced to leave the race.

The 26-year-old had already told Cyclingnews earlier this year that he would like to try to complete his Grand Tour stage win ‘set’ with a victory in the Vuelta a España. But that will now be backed up with, what he told reporters on Thursday, would be “GC ambitions.”

“I’m pretty confident I can be up there with the guys and I’ll see how I can play it,” O’Connor said. “If you’re there, you’re there: you’ve always got a chance.”

Read More

Alejandro Valverde rules out last throw of GC dice in final Vuelta a España

Nairo Quintana pulls out of Vuelta a España after tramadol positives

Nairo Quintana disqualified from Tour de France following tramadol positives

While missing out on a Tour de France is always a disappointment, to judge from his pre-Vuelta interview, O’Connor had learned to take a more detached approach to it, arguing that “it’s just one race. Just to focus on the Tour can be a bit too much.”

However, despite his keenness to move on, O’Connor’s usual battling spirit was also evident as he prepared to tackle the second Vuelta of his career, after finishing 25th in 2019.

“I don’t want to roll into Madrid in tenth place having hung on every day. And riding for GC shouldn’t write you off for winning a stage, either.”

“I’ve looked at the road book, I know the Sierra Nevada stage, and in the Bilbao stage I’ve looked at all the climbs round there. It’s all open.

“The dream is to finish on the podium, that’d be super cool. But I can win a stage, I’d be super proud, too.”

He was not deterred, either, by the opening team time trial and two flat mass-start stages in Holland that followed.

“It can’t be trickier than the first week of the Tour or Paris-Nice,” he reasoned. “And barely any teams have done any practice, so in the end, you shouldn’t be worried about it.”

Discussion of the TTT brings him back to the here and now in the Vuelta where, he emphasised in a second answer, he has no intention of letting the shadow of the Tour’s misfortune pursue him into the autumn.

“You have to laugh it off. It’s not going to kill me that I didn’t finish,” he said. “You can’t always have what you want and in the end, you have to shrug your shoulders and move onto the next thing.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Valverde
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vuelta A Espa A#Olympics#The Tour De France#Tignes#Australian#Gc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy