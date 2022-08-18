ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

WealthVest, in partnership with Aspida, offer new products based on exclusive Invesco Peak Index

WealthVest, a financial services marketing, and wholesaling firm, in conjunction with. ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, is now offering crediting strategies on an exclusive index from. Invesco Ltd. on Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity – developed jointly with WealthVest. The WealthLock SM Accumulator FIA, distributed solely...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

TRINET GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. his decision to resign as Chief Accounting Officer to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Lee's. resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any. matter relating to...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Business Travel Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Travel Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Entertainment Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of 8 billion USD by the end of 2027

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, the global entertainment insurance market size was valued at. by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Entertainment insurance is a responsibility insurance policy package designed to protect the risks of business...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Markets slump on inflation concerns ahead of Powell's speech

Stocks on Wall Street slid on Monday, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst day in more than two months, as an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell loomed over investors who are focused on the path for interest rates in the months ahead. The sudden swing shows that investors recognize they are still not out of the woods when it comes to the Federal…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Pediatrix Medical Group Comments on No Surprises Act Final Rule

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today provided commentary on the final rule issued on. related to the No Surprises Act. The final rule states that a qualifying payment amount (QPA), described as a calculation of a median in-network rate, is only one of multiple inputs to be considered by the arbitrators in the independent dispute resolution (IDR) process by which out-of-network providers and insurers are required to arbitrate payment rates, and that the very important non-QPA factors must also be considered by the arbitrators. These factors are:
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer

RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran. Neenu Kainth. as the company’s new Chief Customer Experience Officer. Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

