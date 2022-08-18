Read full article on original website
WealthVest, in partnership with Aspida, offer new products based on exclusive Invesco Peak Index
WealthVest, a financial services marketing, and wholesaling firm, in conjunction with. ("Aspida"), a life insurance and annuity company, is now offering crediting strategies on an exclusive index from. Invesco Ltd. on Aspida's WealthLockSM Accumulator Fixed Index Annuity – developed jointly with WealthVest. The WealthLock SM Accumulator FIA, distributed solely...
ICW Group Named to Ward's 50 Top Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies for 2022
For the eighth consecutive year and 16th time overall,. ICW Group Insurance Companies , a leading group of property and casualty carriers, has been named a Ward's 50 top-performing P&C company for 2022. Nearly 3,000. U.S. domiciled property-casualty insurance companies are analyzed each year to identify the top performers in...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Financial Lines Wholesale Services With the Acquisition of Agentic Insurance, LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Agentic). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Agentic is a privately owned specialty wholesale operation providing highly consultative brokerage services for professional lines products including Errors and Omissions, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, Media Liability,. Allied Healthcare. and Environmental. The firm...
AXA XL expands Commercial Bonds capabilities in Canada and appoints Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director Commercial Bonds
TORONTO , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address continued demand for Commercial Bonds from businesses in the country, AXA XL has appointed. , Country Manager, said: "We are very excited to expand our Commercial Bond expertise in. Canada. . Cedric's specialized background will be of great service to our...
Financial Institutions, Inc. Appoints Bruce W. Harting to Board of Directors
WARSAW, N.Y. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the “Company” or “we”), parent company of. as a new independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harting. , who most recently served as Team Chief Investment Officer, Private Wealth...
WESTWOOD INSURANCE AGENCY RANKED TOP 100 P&C AGENCY BY INSURANCE JOURNAL
WEST HILLS, Calif. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Insurance Agency, an indirect subsidiary of. annual Top 100 Property and Casualty Agencies list. For nearly 20 years, the publication has compiled this list to showcase independent agencies and brokerages who are leaders in the insurance industry. Westwood. retains its...
CORRECTING and REPLACING IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First paragraph, second sentence of release dated. to shareholders of record at the close of business on. IGI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY ORDINARY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share...
Paul Trueman Joins Everest Insurance International® as Head of Aviation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. has joined as Head of Aviation for its international business. He will report to. brings more than 15 years of deep sector and industry experience to the newly created role, where he will lead the Airlines, Aerospace and. General Aviation. portfolio, responsible...
TRINET GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. his decision to resign as Chief Accounting Officer to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Lee's. resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any. matter relating to...
Business Travel Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Business Travel Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Global Entertainment Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of 8 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our research report, the global entertainment insurance market size was valued at. by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Entertainment insurance is a responsibility insurance policy package designed to protect the risks of business...
The Web 3.0 Market is expected to be worth USD 81.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7%: Emergen Investigations
Market Size – — USD 3.2 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand from Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector. Rapid advancements in blockchain technologies and shift in data ownership towards users are some key key factors expected to drive market revenue growth"
ELECTROMED, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and the accompanying notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements include statements that reflect management's good faith beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations and intentions with respect to our future development plans, capital resources and requirements, results of operations, and future business performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements included in this discussion as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" immediately preceding Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview.
Markets slump on inflation concerns ahead of Powell's speech
Stocks on Wall Street slid on Monday, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst day in more than two months, as an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell loomed over investors who are focused on the path for interest rates in the months ahead. The sudden swing shows that investors recognize they are still not out of the woods when it comes to the Federal…
Sven Jürgenson will lead the Estonian branch of INVL Life
The INVL investment management and life insurance group welcomes Sven Jürgenson to its management team. He will now be leading the Estonian branch of INVL Life, the group's life insurance company. Sven Jürgenson has been working in the field of finance for more than 20 years and has over...
Pediatrix Medical Group Comments on No Surprises Act Final Rule
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today provided commentary on the final rule issued on. related to the No Surprises Act. The final rule states that a qualifying payment amount (QPA), described as a calculation of a median in-network rate, is only one of multiple inputs to be considered by the arbitrators in the independent dispute resolution (IDR) process by which out-of-network providers and insurers are required to arbitrate payment rates, and that the very important non-QPA factors must also be considered by the arbitrators. These factors are:
Enact Announces Neenu Kainth as Chief Customer Experience Officer
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced mortgage industry veteran. Neenu Kainth. as the company’s new Chief Customer Experience Officer. Kainth has more than 20 years of industry experience and...
New Executive Protection Program to Cover Cannabis and Hemp Business
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeHerb, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC. , is introducing a new executive protection insurance program for the cannabis and hemp industry as an expansion to their current property and casualty capacity to meet the growing needs of their customers. SafeHerb's...
Genworth Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. , its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.800% Senior Notes (the “Notes”) due 2024. The redemption date of the Notes will be. September 21, 2022. ,...
CFTC charges Michigan commodity pool operator with sales solicitation fraud
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it filed a civil enforcement action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Andrew M. Middlebrooks and his firm EIA All Weather Alpha Fund I Partners, LLC, a Delaware company, based in the Detroit area. The complaint alleges...
