Four New Couples We Can’t *Wait* for Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives to Hook Up

SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Makes Deacon an Offer — and Threatens [Spoiler] as the Alternative
Sheila’s back and making threats as usual. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila. Read about it below and watch the preview. At Il Giardino, Deacon relaxed and had a few drinks,...
SheKnows
Just as General Hospital’s ‘Vanna’ Are Heating Up, James Patrick Stuart Shares a Chilling Prediction
There’s nothing quite like a slow build when it comes to daytime romance. Throw a new pair together too quickly and fans won’t buy it… but do it too slowly and you’ll eventually lose them! Take General Hospital’s Anna and Valentin. Their love has been...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Teases the Explosive ‘Relationship You’re Going to See Develop’ for Alex
Things are about to get volatile between these two. From the moment he appeared in the Kiriakis living room, it was all-too apparent that Days of Our Lives‘ Alex Kiriakis is a player. He likes — no, loves — the ladies. Or so it seems. Spoilers for this week hint that he may not be quite as single-mindedly focused on sexual conquest as he may appear. Is it all just an act, or does he just have a bit more depth than we’ve seen so far?
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Finally Returning As Holly
Ever since we got a glimpse of General Hospital‘s Holly being held captive in a mysterious location by some unknown person, fans have wondered when we might pick up that long-lost story thread. Well, it appears she will return to our screens this October… nearly two years since last we saw Samms or her beloved alter ego!
SheKnows
‘I Have Spoken to General Hospital,’ Says Rena Sofer as She Exits Bold & Beautiful: Will Lois Return to Port Charles?
Ned could once again find himself with one woman too many!. As distraught as many soap fans were to learn that Rena Sofer was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after having played Quinn for nearly a decade, there just might be an upside to the news. Because with echoes of that old saying about windows opening just as doors close, many wonder if perhaps Sofer might return to her old stomping grounds at General Hospital!
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
U.K.・
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Hope Is About to Awaken a Monster — and for No Good Reason
The nightmare toward which she’s heading is one of her own making. The Bold and the Beautiful has spent quite a while turning Thomas around from the skeevy Hope stalker that he once was. But now the daytime drama is poised to slap a black hat on his head once again — and for doing something that makes sense.
A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense
A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Chelsea’s Response After Billy Praises Their Connection Leaves Him Unable to Speak
Chloe worries Chelsea is falling for Billy again. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Chelsea takes Billy’s breath away. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Chelsea joined Billy for one of his podcasts and talked about the work...
SheKnows
Gwen Confesses to Wearing the Sarah Mask and Attacking Abigail, But Did She Kill Her? — Plus, Stefan Wakes Up
In the interrogation room, Rafe slams the Sarah mask he got from Leo onto the table. Gwen points out Leo can’t be trusted, but Rafe knows she wasn’t at bed check the night Abigail was killed. Gwen insists she didn’t do it. She’d never do that to her father. Rafe invites her to convince him. Gwen admits to leaving the prison temporarily. The how doesn’t matter, but she left after Abby smashed her gift for Jack on his birthday. She put the Sarah mask on at the mansion to make Abigail think Sarah was hallucinating. She pulled out a syringe, they struggled, and the mask came off. Abigail realized Gwen wanted people to think Sarah attacked her so her rival would get locked up. Gwen insisted the syringe was only filled with saline and that Abigail was just a means to an end.
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Marshall worries he caused his son Tommy’s death, Leo works on a love potion for Sam and Dante, and someone gets a surprise proposal!. Who doesn’t love a picnic? Of course, something tells us that when the Quartermaines host a fundraiser for the hospital, not everything will go as planned. (Wonder if, like at Thanksgiving, they’ll wind up trading burgers and hot dogs for pizza?)
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already
Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
Kelly Clarkson Gave a Rare Glimpse at Co-Parenting Life with Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the experience of co-parenting with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The duo officially split up in 2021 and share two kids: River, 8, and Remington, 6. While the singer and television host has been relatively quiet about the split, she did tell TODAY that the former couple spent the summer in Montana with their kids.
Brian Austin Green Just Shared a Photo Of His Newborn Son Zane & We're Wondering Where the Time Has Gone
Get ready to ‘aww’ when you see the rare snapshot of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess‘ newborn son Zane. It’s already been nearly two months since Burgess and Green welcomed Zane, and we’re wondering where the time has gone. And once you see this new photo, you’ll be wondering the same thing as well! On August 20, Green uploaded a super-sweet photo of his and Burgess’ son Zane, who’s already growing up so fast! He posted it with the caption, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already. 🥹” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Resurrection Spree’ Is Perfectly Poised to Breathe New Life Into the Fashion Wars — and Bring Back a Much-Missed Favorite
The third time could be the charm for an ill-fated character. Lately, The Bold and the Beautiful has been having a helluva time telling viewers, “Gotcha!” First, it was “Gotcha! No, Finn isn’t really dead!” Then, it was “Gotcha! Li isn’t really dead, either!” And this past week, it was “Gotcha! Of course Sheila isn’t really dead!”
SheKnows
His Life in Pictures: Celebrate the First Birthday of Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan’s Son With Photos of His Precious ‘Firsts’
On August 21, 2021, a daytime star and her husband welcomed their first child. Today, The Young and the Restless actress and her husband Matt Katrosar will be celebrating the first birthday of their son Caden and to mark the milestone we are taking a look back at his many adorable firsts.
SheKnows
Billy Blindsides a Tearful Chelsea — and Adam Witnesses Kevin’s Clash With Chance
At Victoria’s house, she comes down the stairs ready for work and recalls Billy telling her there is nothing she can’t conquer and that she’s amazing. The doorbell rings — it’s Nikki with coffee and pastries. She’s glad to hear Victoria got some sleep. They sit and Victoria enthuses about moving forward. “Life after Ashland.” Talk turns to what Nick is going through. Victoria’s grateful he saved her. Nikki thinks her daughter needs to take time to deal with Ashland’s spiral, but Victoria doesn’t want to wallow. “I feel free.” Nikki’s pleased. Victoria reveals, “Last night I even had a drink with Billy, of all people.” Nikki’s surprised. Victoria’s ready to plot the course for the future. “Let’s be bold, mom.”
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma and His Daughter Launch a Sing-Along That’s Equal Parts La La La and LOL
It was a day of fun for this adorable duo. Those who follow General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) knows he loves to get behind the camera and sing — and dance — and mess with his castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny). Though we get a kick out of watching the two actors go back and forth with their shenanigans, one recent video really caught our eye and the sing-along was just the cutest ever!
