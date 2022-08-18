Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Makes Deacon an Offer — and Threatens [Spoiler] as the Alternative
Sheila’s back and making threats as usual. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila. Read about it below and watch the preview. At Il Giardino, Deacon relaxed and had a few drinks,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Hope Is About to Awaken a Monster — and for No Good Reason
The nightmare toward which she’s heading is one of her own making. The Bold and the Beautiful has spent quite a while turning Thomas around from the skeevy Hope stalker that he once was. But now the daytime drama is poised to slap a black hat on his head once again — and for doing something that makes sense.
Paris Jackson Shows She Can Pull Off Any Style With This Otherworldly Gothic Photo
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson proved to her fans that not only can she rock the rocker chic look, but she is also a goddess in grunge-gothic wear as well! On Aug 22, Paris uploaded a snapshot from her recent photoshoot with KVD Beauty, and it’s a sight to see! She uploaded the photo with the caption, “#KVDBeauty 🥀 #KVDAmbassador @kvdbeauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick will be available on Sunday, August 21st online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty. (August 20th on KVDBEAUTY.COM).” She also tagged a slew of people that make the photoshoot possible, from hairstylist Franco Gobbi to Prop Stylist...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel Outs Himself as a ‘Cute Aggressor’ In an Impossibly Adorable Video
It takes a little self-control when the urge to squeeze becomes too much. Dan Feuerriegel’s Days of Our Lives character EJ may be known to be cold-hearted when it serves him well in Salem. However, the NBC soap actor is anything but and his latest Instagram post proves it.
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
U.K.・
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
SheKnows
Just as General Hospital’s ‘Vanna’ Are Heating Up, James Patrick Stuart Shares a Chilling Prediction
There’s nothing quite like a slow build when it comes to daytime romance. Throw a new pair together too quickly and fans won’t buy it… but do it too slowly and you’ll eventually lose them! Take General Hospital’s Anna and Valentin. Their love has been...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Teases the Explosive ‘Relationship You’re Going to See Develop’ for Alex
Things are about to get volatile between these two. From the moment he appeared in the Kiriakis living room, it was all-too apparent that Days of Our Lives‘ Alex Kiriakis is a player. He likes — no, loves — the ladies. Or so it seems. Spoilers for this week hint that he may not be quite as single-mindedly focused on sexual conquest as he may appear. Is it all just an act, or does he just have a bit more depth than we’ve seen so far?
A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense
A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already
Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Chelsea’s Response After Billy Praises Their Connection Leaves Him Unable to Speak
Chloe worries Chelsea is falling for Billy again. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Chelsea takes Billy’s breath away. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Chelsea joined Billy for one of his podcasts and talked about the work...
Kelly Clarkson Gave a Rare Glimpse at Co-Parenting Life with Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the experience of co-parenting with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The duo officially split up in 2021 and share two kids: River, 8, and Remington, 6. While the singer and television host has been relatively quiet about the split, she did tell TODAY that the former couple spent the summer in Montana with their kids.
SheKnows
‘I Have Spoken to General Hospital,’ Says Rena Sofer as She Exits Bold & Beautiful: Will Lois Return to Port Charles?
Ned could once again find himself with one woman too many!. As distraught as many soap fans were to learn that Rena Sofer was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after having played Quinn for nearly a decade, there just might be an upside to the news. Because with echoes of that old saying about windows opening just as doors close, many wonder if perhaps Sofer might return to her old stomping grounds at General Hospital!
Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger Just Made Her Modeling Debut & She’s Just as Chic as Her Mama
Ashlee Simpson’s daughter Jagger is following in her mama’s footsteps in more ways than one. Now we already know she has her mama’s rocker-chic style nailed down, but we now know Jagger also loves being in front of the camera like her mom!. On Aug 18, Simpson...
Jennifer Lopez’s First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Resurrection Spree’ Is Perfectly Poised to Breathe New Life Into the Fashion Wars — and Bring Back a Much-Missed Favorite
The third time could be the charm for an ill-fated character. Lately, The Bold and the Beautiful has been having a helluva time telling viewers, “Gotcha!” First, it was “Gotcha! No, Finn isn’t really dead!” Then, it was “Gotcha! Li isn’t really dead, either!” And this past week, it was “Gotcha! Of course Sheila isn’t really dead!”
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Finally Returning As Holly
Ever since we got a glimpse of General Hospital‘s Holly being held captive in a mysterious location by some unknown person, fans have wondered when we might pick up that long-lost story thread. Well, it appears she will return to our screens this October… nearly two years since last we saw Samms or her beloved alter ego!
SheKnows
Gwen Confesses to Wearing the Sarah Mask and Attacking Abigail, But Did She Kill Her? — Plus, Stefan Wakes Up
In the interrogation room, Rafe slams the Sarah mask he got from Leo onto the table. Gwen points out Leo can’t be trusted, but Rafe knows she wasn’t at bed check the night Abigail was killed. Gwen insists she didn’t do it. She’d never do that to her father. Rafe invites her to convince him. Gwen admits to leaving the prison temporarily. The how doesn’t matter, but she left after Abby smashed her gift for Jack on his birthday. She put the Sarah mask on at the mansion to make Abigail think Sarah was hallucinating. She pulled out a syringe, they struggled, and the mask came off. Abigail realized Gwen wanted people to think Sarah attacked her so her rival would get locked up. Gwen insisted the syringe was only filled with saline and that Abigail was just a means to an end.
