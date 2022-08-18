ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Paris Jackson Shows She Can Pull Off Any Style With This Otherworldly Gothic Photo

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson proved to her fans that not only can she rock the rocker chic look, but she is also a goddess in grunge-gothic wear as well! On Aug 22, Paris uploaded a snapshot from her recent photoshoot with KVD Beauty, and it’s a sight to see! She uploaded the photo with the caption, “#KVDBeauty 🥀 #KVDAmbassador @kvdbeauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick will be available on Sunday, August 21st online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty. (August 20th on KVDBEAUTY.COM).” She also tagged a slew of people that make the photoshoot possible, from hairstylist Franco Gobbi to Prop Stylist...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Teases the Explosive ‘Relationship You’re Going to See Develop’ for Alex

Things are about to get volatile between these two. From the moment he appeared in the Kiriakis living room, it was all-too apparent that Days of Our Lives‘ Alex Kiriakis is a player. He likes — no, loves — the ladies. Or so it seems. Spoilers for this week hint that he may not be quite as single-mindedly focused on sexual conquest as he may appear. Is it all just an act, or does he just have a bit more depth than we’ve seen so far?
A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already

Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
‘I Have Spoken to General Hospital,’ Says Rena Sofer as She Exits Bold & Beautiful: Will Lois Return to Port Charles?

Ned could once again find himself with one woman too many!. As distraught as many soap fans were to learn that Rena Sofer was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after having played Quinn for nearly a decade, there just might be an upside to the news. Because with echoes of that old saying about windows opening just as doors close, many wonder if perhaps Sofer might return to her old stomping grounds at General Hospital!
Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Resurrection Spree’ Is Perfectly Poised to Breathe New Life Into the Fashion Wars — and Bring Back a Much-Missed Favorite

The third time could be the charm for an ill-fated character. Lately, The Bold and the Beautiful has been having a helluva time telling viewers, “Gotcha!” First, it was “Gotcha! No, Finn isn’t really dead!” Then, it was “Gotcha! Li isn’t really dead, either!” And this past week, it was “Gotcha! Of course Sheila isn’t really dead!”
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Finally Returning As Holly

Ever since we got a glimpse of General Hospital‘s Holly being held captive in a mysterious location by some unknown person, fans have wondered when we might pick up that long-lost story thread. Well, it appears she will return to our screens this October… nearly two years since last we saw Samms or her beloved alter ego!
Gwen Confesses to Wearing the Sarah Mask and Attacking Abigail, But Did She Kill Her? — Plus, Stefan Wakes Up

In the interrogation room, Rafe slams the Sarah mask he got from Leo onto the table. Gwen points out Leo can’t be trusted, but Rafe knows she wasn’t at bed check the night Abigail was killed. Gwen insists she didn’t do it. She’d never do that to her father. Rafe invites her to convince him. Gwen admits to leaving the prison temporarily. The how doesn’t matter, but she left after Abby smashed her gift for Jack on his birthday. She put the Sarah mask on at the mansion to make Abigail think Sarah was hallucinating. She pulled out a syringe, they struggled, and the mask came off. Abigail realized Gwen wanted people to think Sarah attacked her so her rival would get locked up. Gwen insisted the syringe was only filled with saline and that Abigail was just a means to an end.
