Bexar County, TX

KTSA

San Antonio Police investigate road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night road range incident on the Northwest side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 11:30 P.M. Monday near Callaghan and Winlock. That’s where two men in a pickup were shot at by someone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Bexar County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
San Antonio Current

Former Bexar County deputy arrested on charges of smuggling drugs to jail inmate

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has arrested a former deputy, who now faces charges of smuggling drugs into the jail for an inmate, the Express-News reports. Mario Sepulveda, 21, was taken into custody Monday on charges of abuse of official capacity between $1,500 and $20,000, a state jail felony, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to the daily.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Bexar County Deputy Arrested for Selling Drugs to Inmate

By the looks of this mug shot, he looks amused that he was caught! As reported by KENS-TV in San Antonio, Bexar County Deputy, 21-year-old Mario Sepulveda was arrested for selling drugs to an inmate for money. The arrest comes after two months of investigation that began with an initial tip on June 21. At that point, Investigators began monitoring communications between Sepulveda, the inmate in question, and a third party. Maybe he forgot that he was in a jail and that everything is monitored. I guess you could file this one in the dumb criminals' category.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

