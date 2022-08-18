Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing San Antonio man trying to repossess his tires
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting another man trying to repossess his tires began on Tuesday. Richard Vallejo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the June 2020 murder of Andrew Gomez, 27. According to prosecutors, Gomez went to Vallejo’s parent’s house...
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A late night road range incident on the Northwest side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 11:30 P.M. Monday near Callaghan and Winlock. That’s where two men in a pickup were shot at by someone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday. The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
San Antonio Current
Former Bexar County deputy arrested on charges of smuggling drugs to jail inmate
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has arrested a former deputy, who now faces charges of smuggling drugs into the jail for an inmate, the Express-News reports. Mario Sepulveda, 21, was taken into custody Monday on charges of abuse of official capacity between $1,500 and $20,000, a state jail felony, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to the daily.
KSAT 12
Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
KSAT 12
Former BCSO deputy accused of smuggling meth, synthetic marijuana into Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for smuggling drugs into the jail while he worked as a detention officer there, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Mario Sepulveda, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with abuse of official capacity between...
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
Bexar County Deputy Arrested for Selling Drugs to Inmate
By the looks of this mug shot, he looks amused that he was caught! As reported by KENS-TV in San Antonio, Bexar County Deputy, 21-year-old Mario Sepulveda was arrested for selling drugs to an inmate for money. The arrest comes after two months of investigation that began with an initial tip on June 21. At that point, Investigators began monitoring communications between Sepulveda, the inmate in question, and a third party. Maybe he forgot that he was in a jail and that everything is monitored. I guess you could file this one in the dumb criminals' category.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Olmos Park Police clears alert for man who's possibly armed and dangerous
SAN ANTONIO - The Olmos Park Police are alerting residents in the area of a person who may be armed and dangerous. Police officials said its searching for a slender Hispanic man with a black T-shirt. They believe this person may be armed and dangerous. They said he was last...
Report: Man slaps woman, threatens to kill her following road rage incident
SCHERTZ, Texas — A man threatened to kill a woman following a road rage incident, a report from the Schertz Police Department says. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday. The investigation is ongoing, but the report describes a person of interest who was tailgating a woman on...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed 19-year-old man on his birthday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man on his birthday six years ago. Jacob Perales was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 31, 2016, in the 3600 block of Piedmont. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.
International Business Times
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman steps outside to check the damage to her car following crash, hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is lucky to be live after being hit by another vehicle after crashing her car on a Northeast Side highway. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the Interstate 35 North access road and Dinn Drive. Police said the woman swerved to avoid hitting a...
Comments / 2