By the looks of this mug shot, he looks amused that he was caught! As reported by KENS-TV in San Antonio, Bexar County Deputy, 21-year-old Mario Sepulveda was arrested for selling drugs to an inmate for money. The arrest comes after two months of investigation that began with an initial tip on June 21. At that point, Investigators began monitoring communications between Sepulveda, the inmate in question, and a third party. Maybe he forgot that he was in a jail and that everything is monitored. I guess you could file this one in the dumb criminals' category.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO