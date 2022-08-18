Read full article on original website
An audiologist’s take on the news that OTC hearing aids are on their way to consumers
Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids herald a new golden age for consumer access and affordability and will lead to improvements in technology innovation and public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing healthcare providers alike are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new finalized OTC rule. While nothing can replace the high-touch, hands on service delivery of a skilled licensed professional, OTC hearing aids will provide much needed relief to tens of millions of un- and under-served Americans suffering from perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss currently with limited and expensive options to treat their perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
As COPD cases climb, rural people lack critical access to pulmonology care
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) is a respiratory disease affecting over 14 million Americans. In recent years, the American Lung Association has asserted that there are likely many more cases of COPD unreported in the United States, given the vast prevalence of patients presenting with symptoms consistent with COPD progression. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 25 million Americans already suffered from impaired lung function in the form of asthma, and rural patients are at particularly high risk.
Gilead Sciences’ long-acting HIV drug gets European Commission approval
A Gilead Sciences HIV drug designed for twice-yearly dosing is now approved for use in Europe, providing a new treatment option for patients whose virus no longer responds to currently available therapies. The European Commission approval announced Monday covers use of the drug, lenacapavir, in combination with other antiretrovirals in...
