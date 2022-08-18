Read full article on original website
Let Selena Gomez In Only Murders In the Building Be Your Fall Style Inspiration
There is no shortage of New York City style inspiration in the pop culture cannon. There’s Carrie Bradshaw, in her John Galliano newspaper dress and Manolo Blahniks. Audrey Hepburn, in her little black dress and pearls in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Ali McGraw’s oh-so-seventies trench coats in A Love Story. But, I’d like to humbly suggestion one more: Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Look Back on Blondie’s Wild Ride
For those who came of age listening to Top 40 radio at the end of the 1970s, the sounds of Blondie offered a singular glimpse into New York’s glittery underground during one of its most artistically fecund eras. Classic tracks like “Rapture,” “Heart of Glass,” and “Call Me” were a potpourri of glam, punk, power pop, disco, rap, and experimental noise that sounded different from anything that had come before. Because of the band’s fluid musicianship, visual reinvention, and extraordinary frontwoman in singer Debbie Harry, Blondie proved to be the most successful NYC-based band of the decade—and one rivaled only by the Velvet Underground and Suicide as the most influential of any era.
Images of the Week: Get Your Passes to Vogue World
New York Fashion Week is just around the corner and so is Vogue World, the runway and marketplace Vogue is hosting in New York. Get your passes today to be a part of the one-of-a-kind experience on September 12. This fall’s Forces of Fashion lineup is looking to be equally...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Thank God, Aidan Is Coming Back for Season 2 of And Just Like That
It feels like it’s been approximately 10 years since the last episode of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot that gave us all brand-new street style to analyze, endless Steve reflections, and, of course, Che Diaz, but in actuality, only six months have elapsed. How? How is that possible?
Everything You Need to Know About Yellowjackets Season 2
When Yellowjackets premiered on Showtime last November, it became that rarest of things in the streaming age: a slow-burn, word-of-mouth hit. With its distinctive blend of genres (part survival horror, part suburban thriller, part coming-of-age story) and stellar cast of teen idols delivering career-best performances (Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis among them), the show quickly became one of the year’s buzziest breakouts—no pun intended—earning rave reviews and picking up seven Emmy nominations.
Kendall Jenner Signals Loafer Season Is Here
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is entering a transitional fashion phase. It’s a tricky one. The period between summer and autumn wreaks havoc on even the world’s most stylish, who aren’t ready to give up the last of the sunshine, but are secretly quite excited to get back into knitwear. The conundrums! For Jenner, this has resulted in some hybrid looks. Let’s unpack her latest bralette meets loafer moment.
Nazanin Boniadi Embraced Dark Glamour at the Lord of the Rings Premiere
On September 2nd, the new Amazon television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres. The show is a prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien’s successful novels of the same name (among other things, it will explore how the Rings of Power were forged). In the new tale, actor Nazanin Boniadi portrays Bronwyn—a single mother to a rebellious teenager and the village healer. She felt an instant connection and sense of kinship with the character. “If there were ever a fantastical version of myself, she is it,” Boniadi tells Vogue. “She is a healer and I was pre-med, heading to medical school before I ventured into acting. She is committed to redeeming her people and liberating them from the shackles of their past.”
Why I’m Obsessed with the Playful Fashion of Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney
I might be 20-something-years-old, but I still love a teen romance every now and then. The swooning! The blushing! The courting! It’s always positively better than whatever I have going on. This is how I ended up watching the LGBTQ Netflix romance Heartstopper recently, which came out this spring.
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Prim Summer Dress Entirely Her Own
Jennifer Lopez’s signature style is a lot of things, but one thing it is not? Prim and proper. As evidenced by the superstar’s now-famous Versace dress circa the 2000 Grammys, J.Lo has a thing for bold, sexy silhouettes. When she’s performing on stage, she often loves a glitzy form-fitting bodysuit or leather chaps, and on the streets, she’ll rock breezy summer dresses with cutouts. Her impeccable wardrobe is not exactly demure, barring the sweet white dress she wore for her wedding with Ben Affleck. But yesterday in New York City, Lopez headed to an early showing of Broadway’s Into The Woods, and she proved she can even make a prim summer dress entirely her own.
Sarah Hyland Wore Two Vera Wang Dresses for Her California Vineyard Wedding
Actor Sarah Hyland initially met TV and radio host Wells Adams on social media. Their first date was at a pre-Emmys benefit in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah remembers. “I took him by the hand and rushed him to the back corner of the party for us to talk since I had been bragging about having a date to my Modern Family cast members. We eventually danced the night away—so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I gave Wells a ride back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to ‘take a hot lap,’ so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”
Hillary Clinton addresses marriage and Lewinsky affair in trailer for new TV show
Hillary Clinton will discuss her marriage and staying with Bill Clinton after the Monica Lewinsky affair in her new show for Apple.During the teaser trailer for the eight-part series Gutsy, the former Secretary of State addresses her choice to stay with her husband after the scandal surrounding his relationship with Ms Lewinsky when she worked in the White House.“That doesn’t mean it’s right for everybody,” she says in the trailer for the show.Ms Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton travel across the country to interview a string of “extraordinary, courageous, and resilient women who have made an impact in their...
Cara Delevingne Revisits Her Life in Looks, From 2002 to Now
Cara Delevingne may just be 30 years old, but she’s already walked enough catwalks and attended enough red carpets to deliver a lifetime of stellar looks. The actor-model-designer (she has a collection coming out with the Karl Lagerfeld brand) reflected on her best ensembles for Vogue’s Life in Looks series.
An Exclusive Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on Saturday, August 20, in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
From Grease to Xanadu, a Look Back at Olivia Newton-John’s Most Memorable Roles
Olivia Newton-John has been a luminous screen presence ever since her cinematic debut more than five decades ago. From then on, the Grammy-winning actor and musician flitted effortlessly from sweeping high-school romances to surreal fantasy epics and side-splitting comedies, imbuing every one of her projects with her signature warmth, charm, and refreshing naturalism.
The Best Podcasts of 2022 (So Far)
Few things have been as reassuring over the past few years as tuning into the familiar voices on your go-to podcast—but even now, as you return to your regular routine, it’s well worth it to dive into the medium’s best offerings. The sheer number of podcasts out...
Hailey Bieber Makes Cargo Pants Her Off-Duty Supermodel Uniform
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Off-duty supermodel style—inspired by photos of the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista running between shows in the ’90s—is synonymous with the classic combination of jeans and a white T-shirt. Fast forward to today, and the aesthetic is still prevalent among the new wave of models—but Hailey Bieber is freshening up the look in her own way.
Jennette McCurdy on the Runaway Success of Her Fearless Memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died
As a child, Jennette McCurdy dreamed of being a writer, drafting her first screenplay as a little girl in Garden Grove, California. Instead, her domineering mother, Debra, forced her into acting at age six. McCurdy, who later starred on Nickelodeon's iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove and its short-lived spinoff Sam and Cat with Ariana Grande, remembers her mom telling her that “writers dress frumpy and get fat, you know? I would never want your little actress’s peach butt to turn into a big, giant writer’s watermelon butt.” So for the rest of her childhood, McCurdy all but stopped writing; even her diary was shared with Debra.
Olive Uniacke Wore Hot-Pink Couture and Molly Goddard Taffeta for Her London Wedding
While planning their summer wedding in London, Olive Uniacke and her now-husband Dane Ensley had seven “musts” in mind. “Number one: walk down the aisle together,” the bride tells Vogue. “Number two: no sit-down dinner. Number three: no phones. Number four: keep everything a secret from everyone. Number five: constant excitement. Number six: provide the best DJs and music—better than anyone has ever heard in a club. And finally, number seven: supply guests with everything they could need so they never have to leave,” Olive adds. “We wanted to do everything as untraditionally as possible.”
