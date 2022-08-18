Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Damon Wood, musician and Yakima business owner
Damon Wood has been a part of the community since the 1990s. Though not a permanent fixture, he keeps coming back, befriending more downtown Yakima scenesters every time he sticks around. Originally from Stockton, Calif., Wood landed in Yakima in 1990 and stayed seven years, playing drums for the band...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births Aug. 28, 2022
Calzada — To Alexiaverduzco and Eric Calzada of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, on July 1, 2022. Davison — To Denine and Matthew Davison of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds 0.6 ounces, on July 3, 2022. Sarmiento — To Sabrina Antunes and Carlos Sarmiento Jr. of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes
GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
Yakima Herald Republic
Japanese beetle quarantine approved for Grandview area
Officials have approved a quarantine around Grandview to combat the spread of the invasive Japanese beetle. The quarantine begins Sept. 15 and restricts the movement of potted plants, leaves, grass clippings and other yard waste outside of the Grandview area, Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Monday. The announcement...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fitterer's Furniture closing its doors after 126 years of serving Ellensburg
Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years. Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Yakima Herald Republic
COVID guidelines will be less strict as Yakima area students head back to school
The first day of school for 2022 will be the most normal looking one since the pandemic began, with many COVID guidelines less strict than they were at the start of last school year. “Opening school this year will be unlike it has been for the last three years, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA health officials drop charges against Tri-Cities school nurse. Plus other cases
Aug. 23—The Washington state Department of Health has dropped previously reported charges against a former Pasco School District nurse. It also has charged a Benton County physical therapist with unprofessional conduct and taken action on previously reported charges against a Benton County chiropractor, registered nurse and substance use disorder professional trainee.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three arrested in connection with Yakima drive-by shooting
Two men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Yakima. The three are being held on suspicion of drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the shooting in the area of South Third Street and Pacific Avenue. The 15-year-old is also facing potential charges of second-degree unlawful firearms possession and unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna released from California jail after posting bail
Former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna has been released from a California jail as she awaits extradition to Yakima County on a sex charge. Bertha Cerna, 40, was released Sunday evening from the Orange County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was arrested Aug. 14 on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging her with a count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Little Naches restoration project nears completion, opening up new fish habitat
CLIFFDELL — A busy two months transformed a problematic one-mile reach of the Little Naches River into what biologists hope will become a fertile spawning ground for salmon and steelhead. Mid-Columbia Fisheries and the U.S. Forest Service partnered on an extensive project to eliminate levees, raise the sunken riverbed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Repairs planned for Yakima airport tower after fatal car crash
Three months after it was damaged in a fatal traffic crash, officials announced the Yakima Air Terminal air traffic control tower will be repaired thanks to a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. “The Federal Aviation Administration, Air Traffic Organization and FAA Technical Operations appropriated $267,000 in emergency Operational Sustainment...
