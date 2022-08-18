Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance Social
Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance social meetups are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at a different local business or organization to create a space for groups and individuals to network and collaborate to accomplish goals related to local recreational communities. Outdoor enthusiasts of all types are welcome. This edition is being held in conjunction with the Beer Garden outside Great Lakes Aquarium.
Minnesota Point: Duluth’s Hay Fever Haven and Summer Resort
In the early half of the 20th century Duluth was often promoted as a haven for those who suffer from hay fever. Such is the case with this postcard of a trolley car on Minnesota Point, mailed Aug. 23, 1912 — 110 years ago today. The text on the...
Duluth Superior Film Festival 2022
The 12th annual Duluth Superior Film Festival runs Sept. 22-25. The event is part of the 10-day, three-event North Star Story Summit, which also includes the Minnesota WebFest and Catalyst Content Festival.
Hand-Building Basics & Beyond
Find out how fun, fast and meditative hand-building with clay can be during this Duluth Art Institute class. Walk through the processes of pinch, soft slab, stiff slab and coil. Explore functional or sculptural forms, or a combination of both. Detailing the surface includes learning about textures, layered slips, sgraffito, Mishima, stencils and glaze options. Discussions about contemporary ceramics and the creative process highlight the experience as well as opportunities for individual and group critique. Students will have studio access outside of class time when a ceramic studio monitor is present. A monitor schedule will be given to students on the first day of class.
Central St. Louis County Fair 2022
10 a.m. – Fair building opens. 5 to 7 p.m. -Judging of exhibits (fair building closed) After the Fireworks – Live Music at the Trailside. 10 a.m. – Big Button Contest (First clue posted at the Community Center) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Vendors, activities, and...
