Find out how fun, fast and meditative hand-building with clay can be during this Duluth Art Institute class. Walk through the processes of pinch, soft slab, stiff slab and coil. Explore functional or sculptural forms, or a combination of both. Detailing the surface includes learning about textures, layered slips, sgraffito, Mishima, stencils and glaze options. Discussions about contemporary ceramics and the creative process highlight the experience as well as opportunities for individual and group critique. Students will have studio access outside of class time when a ceramic studio monitor is present. A monitor schedule will be given to students on the first day of class.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO