Secret Recording Catches Steve Bannon On Tape Calling Hillary Clinton A ‘B-tch’

By Radar Staff
 5 days ago
Steve Bannon on tape for disclosing how former president Donald Trump had a plan to falsely claim victory in 2020 was just the start, Radar has learned.

In more of the recording of Bannon prior to Election Day, obtained by Mother Jones , the foul-mouthed former White House chief strategist is heard slamming Hillary Clinton , who lost her presidential bid to Donald Trump.

“I had been… ten years on that bitch,” said Bannon, a one-time boss of far-right website Breitbart. “I just beat her. I just beat her every day, right?”

Bannon reportedly made slapping noises while he made the comments.

In a statement to Mother Jones, Bannon expressed no regret over his smackdown of the former Secretary of State and First Lady .

“The entire political and media establishment predicted Hillary Clinton would win by a landslide in 2016, but President Trump proved all the doubters wrong by running the most hard-hitting campaign in political history,” he said.

“We killed off the Clinton Dynasty by beating her campaign day in and day out with unmatched passion and unrelenting intensity never seen before in American history.”

Bannon was recorded prior to Election Day speaking to group of associates.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, post-presidency podcaster Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 riots. He is expected to appeal.

